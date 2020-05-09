An award-winning playwright, storyteller, author, columnist, humorist and so much more, R. Eric Thomas describes himself in many unassuming ways.
“There was a time in my life when I described myself as a standup ‘dramedian,’ a cross between a comedian and one who likes drama. That was an experiment but I soon moved away from that. And now I just see myself as a writer who likes to tell stories. That’s about it.”
But leave it to Thomas to take those stories, no matter how sad or depressing they might be, and turn them into something almost light and comical. Which is why he’s the perfect host for the 1812 presentation of “Comedy Conversation,” which will take place Monday, May 11, at 8 p.m. The event will be streamed live on Comcast. Call (215) 592-9560 for more information.
“The evening will consist of a mix of some of the live storytelling some people might have seen me do, as well as how we make comedy,” Thomas says. “I’ll also be joined by Hillary Rea, a great storyteller and a good friend. We’ll be discussing how to tell the story of your life, and make it bigger and sunnier than it might actually be.”
Originally from Baltimore, Thomas spent 14 years living in Philly hoping to become a theater artist. “I looked forward to writing and performing theater,” he explains. “It’s something I always wanted to do. The written word is something that resonated in me, in ways that I felt and ways that I saw the world. There were characters that were like me and those that were quite different from me but resonated with me in some way. All of which encouraged me to pursue the things I wanted to pursue, and to become the person I wanted to become in the world.”
Thomas’ debut memoir, released in February and titled “Here For It, or How to Save Your Soul in America,” highlights his ability to make comedy in an often harsh and unfunny world.
“I have been telling stories live on stage for a number of years,” Thomas explains. “Eventually I decided I wanted to formalize the stories into something people could hold in their hands and put into their libraries. And so my book.”
In his book, Thomas takes a quirky, funny and deep look at many things, including what it’s like to be Black and queer in America. Exploring the feelings of otherness and how it led him toward deeper empathy and self-awareness, Thomas leads the reader on with good will and comic understanding.
“I write a comedy column for elle.com so I guess I see comedy everywhere,” Thomas volunteers. “Today I guess there’s nobody in our world who doesn’t know our news outlook can be devastatingly unfunny. But I do think one can find comedy in all corners of the world if they search hard enough. No, I don’t think everything is funny, but just like in life we have dark moments and happy moments.
“There are times when you’ve read every horrific headline but then you need a respite, and there’s always a respite,” he concludes. “You just have to find and enjoy it. All I want now is just the freedom to walk around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.