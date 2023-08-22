RUTH NAOMI FLOYD

Ruth Naomi Floyd will give a special performance in response to the “William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision” exhibition at The Barnes Foundation, Sept. 1.— Submitted

In the early 20th century, sculptor William Edmondson was recognized as one of the most important Black American artists of his time. Since then, in-depth attention to his artwork and practice has been sporadic, with few museums devoting shows to his sculptures.

But today, bringing together more than 60 works by the artist, the Barnes exhibition “William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision,” on view in the Roberts Gallery, is the first major East Coast exhibition dedicated to the self-taught artist in decades.

