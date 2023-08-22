In the early 20th century, sculptor William Edmondson was recognized as one of the most important Black American artists of his time. Since then, in-depth attention to his artwork and practice has been sporadic, with few museums devoting shows to his sculptures.
But today, bringing together more than 60 works by the artist, the Barnes exhibition “William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision,” on view in the Roberts Gallery, is the first major East Coast exhibition dedicated to the self-taught artist in decades.
Featuring carved angels, tombstones, and other important works from museums and private collections across the U.S., the exhibition sheds new light on Edmondson’s practice and artistry, and explores the artist and his work within the context of African American social history.
The exhibition also examines the complex relationship between Black cultural production and the American museum.
In addition to this inspiring exhibition, the Barnes will be staying open late on the first Friday of each month with live music, performers and access to the collection. On Sept. 1, the special evening of entertainment will features jazz vocalist and composer Ruth Naomi Floyd.
A committed music educator and Philadelphia native, Floyd has been at the forefront of vocal jazz, creating a discography that rests at the intersection of theology, history and justice. She is the first African American woman to serve as founding director of a university’s jazz studies program in the U.S., and was recently appointed as the Community College of Philadelphia’s inaugural artist-in-residence.
“Growing up, I always loved art,” Floyd says, explaining her beginnings. “So I was a double art major in high school, but at the same time my parents always made sure that music was a part of my life.”
Floyd attended the Settlement School of Music and played in her church, Union Baptist Church, the same church where Marion Anderson attended.
“It’s interesting that I never thought I had a particularly good voice, but the people at my church did,” she shared. “They heard something, so they encouraged me to keep singing and never stop.”
So Floyd participated in church programs and sang solos. And although she never studied formally, she says she will be forever grateful to Settlement and the individual musicians who helped mold her career.
Today, in addition to Floyd’s musical response to the Edmondson exhibit — which is on view through Sept. 10 — Floyd explains that she has done other such musical compositions to important men and women in history.
For example, completed in 2019, the “Frederick Douglass Jazz Works” was Floyd’s body of compositions for jazz septet, based on the speeches and writings of the great leading orator, abolitionist, writer, publisher and statesman. That body of work won the Best Vocal Recital Award at the San Francisco Classical Voice Audience Choice Awards for 2020-2021.
Another project, “The Frances Suite,” explored the life, advocacy and literary work of Frances Ellen Watkin Harper, and featured an all-female ensemble of color.
And there have been others, Floyd explains, including her latest work that pays homage to William Edmondson.
In addition to her award-winning works, Floyd has been devoted and active for over 25 years in providing compassionate care and spiritual support to people infected and affected by HIV and AIDS in Philadelphia and Africa. She also serves the transgender, unhoused, and incarcerated communities.
In 2019, Concordia College New York awarded Floyd an honorary doctorate for her unique and valuable contribution to the arts, her commitment to music education, and her justice work.
“I’m just grateful that I can still do all the work that I’m doing,” she concludes. “And I’ll continue on this path just as long as I can.”
For more information on Ruth Naomi Floyd and performance, and the “William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision” exhibition, visit www.barnesfoundation.org.
President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster area Thursday, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents recover from devastating wildfires. Biden spoke in Utah and pledged immediate help for those who lost loved ones or homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.