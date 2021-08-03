A sold out crowd enjoyed Regina Belle singing some of her greatest hits like “Make it Like It Was,” “Come To Me.” Peabo Bryson sang his hits “Tonight I Celebrate Love,” “Closer Than Close.” He also performed a duet he did with Regina Belle for the movie “Aladdin,” “A Whole New World.”
Closing out the night was Jeffrey Osborne, he sang “Stay with Me Tonight,” “Only Human” and “On The Wings of Love” before the skies opened up cooling the crowd with a summer shower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.