The Roots Picnic was back at The Mann Center this weekend to kick off the summer season. The weather gods blessed the festival by keeping the rain at bay on Saturday and shining brightly on Sunday to keep the fun going.
It seemed only natural that many reunions between friends and artists took place on Day 1.
It was a type of homecoming for Adam Blackstone, who brought out Coco Jones, gospel duo Mary Mary, State Property, DJ Diamond Kutz and Lil Uzi Vert, all performing and informing the audience that this was indeed a Philadelphia festival.
State Property, consisting of Beanie Sigel, the Young Gunz duo Young Chris and Neef Buck, Oschino, Peedi Crakk, Omillio Sparks, and of course Freeway, all hit center stage. The reunion did not disappoint as the members worked through a medley of their hits.
Lil Uzi Vert hit the Park Stage giving the crowd an energetic performance and did his super hit “I Just Wanna Rock.” The North Philly rapper had the crowd roaring, especially when he invited some of his fans up on state to dance with him.
Another highlight of the first day was the legendary Isley Brothers’ performance. The brothers Ernie and Ronald’s first performance in the City of Brotherly Love was at the legendary Uptown Theater many years ago. Despite being 82 years young, Ronald Isley’s vocals are as strong as ever, and Ernie’s guitar playing is still among the best in the industry.
As if Day 1 couldn’t get any better, the night ended on a high with headliner Ms. Lauren Hill hitting the stage draped in a hat and gown, sounding as magical as ever to commemorate the 25th anniversary of her classic debut album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” She further surprised the audience by bringing out Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel for a Fugees reunion. The reunion was extra special due to the fact the trio won’t be able to grace the stage together for a while.
Day 2 crowd was extra hype with the anticipation of Usher’s performance later in the evening.
Philadelphia was still very much in the mix with the soulful sounds of Kindred the Family Soul. The duo, who are also married, entered the Presser Stage draped in white and with a powerful sound, informing the audience that R&B was indeed the theme of the day.
On the Park Stage, it was a mixture of celebrating the 50th anniversary of the culture that is hip hop via a live mixtape headed by Black Thought of The Roots, with notables Busta Rhymes flanked by his steady side man Spliff Starr and Eve. The first lady of Ruff Ryders looked beautiful and had the crowd repeating line after line of her hits. One could tell that the moment was special for her having grown up in West Philly where the festival takes place.
The City Girls and Ari Lennox must have gotten the memo that the color of the day was white. The Miami duo JT and Yung Miami thoroughly enjoyed themselves and had the whole audience in a frenzy during their performance. Not to be outdone, Ari Lennox once again demonstrated her formidable singing abilities. Lennox, a festival mainstay, is a shining example of the performers who are reviving R&B’s prominence.
Usher was the evening’s leading man. At 44 years old, he demonstrated why people continue to travel across the country to see him perform. He honored the audience with his bevy of hits, but also by inviting Philly native Jasmine Sullivan to join him on stage.
The Roots Picnic continues to be one of the most popular festivals not just in Philadelphia, but also for visitors from all over the country who came out to rock out with The Roots crew.
