It was their grandmother who insisted they could sing and pointed them in a direction that would eventually lead them to musical stardom.
“When we were very little, our grandmother, who played the piano and sang, used to take us up to the keyboard and say ‘sing.’ She’s the one who taught us how to properly use our voices. She was a tough task master and taught us discipline. But we loved to sing so we didn’t mind at all.”
So says Kim Sledge, one of the fabulously talented Philadelphia group known as Sister Sledge. “To tell you the truth, I didn’t understand not singing. In fact, I didn’t understand why some people couldn’t sing. So it was all just a natural thing for us to do. And it was great fun.”
And just look where all that hard work — and fun — got them. Forming their group in 1971, Sister Sledge achieved international success during the disco era with their breakthrough song “We Are Family.” That song has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in honor of its lasting cultural and historical significance.
And earlier this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a partnership with the group and The World We want Foundation to recreate a “unity anthem” of the song. The WHO is using the song to foster focus and attention to global health and the coronavirus pandemic.
“We never imagined the song would reach the heights it did,” Sledge states. “But I will say we were extremely excited the first time we heard our voices on the radio. It was surreal, and I remember it to this day. We truly never imagined it would have the longevity that it’s had.”
The talented Philadelphia group known as Sister Sledge consisted of four sisters — Debbie, Joni (now deceased), Kathy and Kim — who began sharing their vocal abilities in local churches.
It was also quite natural, Sledge adds, to categorize the group.
“We were categorized as R&B because we were Black. It was always the fact in those days that if you were a Black artist you were an R&B artist, and that was fine. And later, when disco began, we were categorized as disco artists. And that was fine too, just as long as we were able to keep singing. We loved singing songs that people could move to.”
Singing with her sisters was just one part of Kim Sledge’s career. She’s also spent decades exploring her other talents, especially her faith. She continues to create new music, and has written “RTWO: Rest, Trust, Worship, and Obey.” She has also written a new children’s book titled “Jul & Dre,” which is part of a six-book series for children.
And today through Jan. 1, Kim Sledge will take center stage at the Bucks County Playhouse for an all-new holiday concert “Kim Sledge: Home for the Holidays” — streaming live from the Playhouse. Info: BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.
During the concert Sledge will perform both inspirational and traditional holiday songs, including “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Joy to the World,” “Emanuel,” “Rise and Shine” and more.
“I’ll also be singing a song I wrote called ‘Unity Strong,’ which was inspired by all the COVID things we’re going through and all the division in the nation. And at the end, of course, I’ll be singing ‘We Are Family.’”
