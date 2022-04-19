It’s been a long two years since COVID-19 shut down the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts (PCC). But the city’s highly-lauded music arts institution will celebrate its official reopening on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. with a concert featuring school alum and Philly native Johnathan Blake with his new band Pentad.
“The lockdown and various COVID-19 related protocols over the last two years greatly hindered the Clef Club’s mission to celebrate and preserve the legacy of jazz through accessible education, talent development and public performances, as we were forced to close in February 2020,” said Lovett Hines, Artistic Director/Founder of the Clef Club’s Music Eduction Program. Hines was also Blake’s mentor and the man Blake credits with teaching and inspiring him to enter the professional world of jazz.
Although he hails from a musical family – his father is renowned jazz violinist John Blake, Jr. – drummer/composer Blake attributes a large part of his musical development to the Clef Club and Hines’ dedication to his students.
“I joined the Clef Club when I was about 14 and I benefited a lot from its programs and meeting others who were my same age and shared my same interests,” Blake says. “And to this day, I credit Lovett for instilling my love of composition, especially after joining the Lovett Hines Youth Ensemble.”
Additionally, he states, “PCC never turned anybody away, and they helped me embrace all types of music while forming lifelong bonds with other students that remain strong to this day. So, it’s like a full circle moment for me to come back and do this homecoming/reopening show with my own band.”
But Blake is also quick to credit his father for promoting his love of music. “Obviously my first exposure to music was through my father. He played with some of the greats of the day, and when he could, he would take me with him to hear the music they made. I remember when I was just about two years old being wheeled to my father’s gigs with Grover Washington and, even at that age, being mesmerized by the music they were making. I think that’s when my love of music, and especially jazz, began to grow.”
Blake, a Philadelphia native, started out playing the violin but says his parents will agree he was always fascinated with rhythm and so eventually asked to switched to the drums. ”However,” he remembers, “my father said if I wanted my own drum set I’d have to learn to also play the piano. And looking back, I’m very glad he did.”
After graduating from George Washington High School, Blake went on to study jazz at William Patterson University, and later completed his studies at Rutgers University earning a master’s degree in composition. Along the way he also received the ASCAP Young Composers Award.
Heralded by NPR Music as “the ultimate modernist,” Blake has collaborated with some of the greats in the world of jazz over the years. And in 2018 he formed his own band, a quintet he named Pentad, the group that will be performing on April 23.
“The name represents us as five individuals coming together for a common cause, and trying to make the most honest music possible. Also there’s a bit of history with everybody in the group, so when we come together to play it’s a unique band sound,” Blake said.
Some of the music they’ll be making will be from “Homeward Bound,” Blake’s fourth entry into his personal discography and his 2021 debut on the Blue Note Record label.
“We play well together and plan to stay together, although we each have our own solo careers. And that’s just the way we like it,” Blake concludes.
For more info on the Clef Club, visit clefclubofjazz.org
