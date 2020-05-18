Philadelphia has a reputation as a city that loves to fight and this Thursday some of your favorite Philadelphians are banding together to fight COVID-19.
Patti LaBelle, Daryl Hall, Pastor Alyn Waller and The Enon Tabernacle Fresh Anointing, DJ Diamond Kutz, QuestLove, DJ Jazzy Jeff and more will headline a concert and variety show aptly named PHLove with funds supporting the PHL COVID-19 Fund.
The event is the brainchild of the Philadelphia Foundation and the United Way. Philadelphia Foundation CEO and President, Pedro Ramos says the Philadelphia community really embraced our moniker as the “City of Brotherly Love” when it came to this project.
“The show is being made possible by a lot of partners, a number of artists, news organizations and other distribution channels coming in to support both in terms of carrying it live, and also promoting the cause of supporting nonprofits on the region’s front line that are dealing with the consequences of COVID-19,” Ramos says.
The variety show serves not only as a fundraiser but also as a celebration of that Philadelphia grit and spirit. United Way President and CEO Bill Golderer says many local non-profits have had to change the way they operate to best meet the needs of those hit hardest by the pandemic.
“What I love the most about community organizations, their entire methodology for delivering services to the community had to completely change. I can give you a million examples but let’s use Broad Street Ministry, an organization that I helped to found. They’re all about providing meals and services with dignity in a gracious and welcoming, almost like a five-star restaurant space and overnight, that community had to figure out. They had to ask themselves, ‘how do we deliver these services when nobody can be next to each other?’. So the demand didn’t just spike, it went through the roof,” Golderer says.
Since March 19, the PHL COVID-19 Fund, powered by Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ), has been doling out funds to nonprofits serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. In those eight weeks, the Fund has raised $16 million dollars and aided nearly 400 regional nonprofits but more funding is needed to continue helping.
“Philly can be tough but we’re always going to stick together. And you can see that in the names of celebrities jumping in and stepping up. it’s been remarkable how people, not just response but how people just come out of the woodwork and volunteer who want to help it. You know, it’s an extraordinary time but it’s also been extraordinary in the sense of goodwill and the efforts of everybody here, including the amazing, really amazing artistic talent that’s lining up for this historic event,” Golderer says.
Both Ramos and Golderer hinted at one of a kind collaborations and some surprise guests. Check out the family-friendly event which will air live on 6 ABC, CBS 3, NBC 10, 96.5 TDY, 98.1 WOGL, B101.1 and KYW Newsradio and stream nationwide online at Radio.com.
