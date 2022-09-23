Snacktime was a group formed during COVID’s peak. They began by performing free shows in Rittenhouse Square and gained a following as a result. The band takes pride in its soul-energizing street performances.
The band consists of seven members who specialize in brass instruments. They recently released their first album, “Sounds From The Street: Live.” The album contains ten tracks and is a collection of musical compilations.
The goal of the group, which grew out of Philadelphia’s thriving music scene, is to be a symbol of positivity. They’ve performed at local festivals, larger music festivals like Xponential and Firefly and at 76ers halftime shows. Snacktime has also appeared on Good Morning America and The Today Show. Another aspect of the group’s mission is to host its own food/music events and to support charitable organizations. One of those recipients is the Working Families Party.
Recently, the group’s trombonist, Michael Spearman, took time out of their hectic schedule to share how he became a musician and some of the exciting events the group will be a part of this fall.
“I started playing music when I was young. I started on piano when I was five. When I got to high school, I decided to switch to Trombone. I attended Oberlin Conservatory for Jazz Studies. I graduated and spent some time in Cleveland. I came back to Philly, more specifically Camden, because I grew up there. I became involved in the music scene in Philadelphia doing gigs for about a year. After about a year, Sam Gellerstein hit me up to play,” he shared.
Out of those gatherings this is how he became a part of the band.
He was asked how Trombone Shorty, with whom the group will perform at the Philly Arts & Music Festival, influenced him as a musician.
“Trombone Shorty was the first time I’d seen a Trombonist make a career out of it. He has his own group, his own music and made a career out of creating original music. There are other musicians that I respect like Elliot Mason but many of those trombonists are playing in other peoples bands.”
Philadelphia is a large musical city with numerous opportunities for talented musicians like Spearman. He discussed why he thought this was a good musical fit for them.
“As a group, I would say, we play different types of music. We leaned more towards funk. For example, we play “Use Me” by Bill Withers and “Watermelon Man” by Herbie Hancock. We’ll play those songs sometimes in the same gig. We play whatever suits our audience best and whatever will make them go crazy. We are very much a multi genre group.”
Sam Kellerstein, the band’s leader, is responsible for bringing them all together. He and Ben Stocker both grew up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Music study and teaching is what brought them to Philadelphia. The pandemic ended up being one of the major driving forces behind the band’s growth.
Spearman expounds by saying “What happened with the pandemic, all of us lost our jobs. We hadn’t played with anyone in months so we convened at the said location and brought some buckets and jammed.”
The original members Sam Kellerstein, Ben Stocker, Spearman, and Austin Marlow were present at that meetup. Eric Sherman’s birthday party was the group’s first official performance. He later became a member of the group.
Out of necessity and survival, a music group grew that has recently played at XPoNential Music Festival and will be playing at FireFly this weekend. Additionally, they will be one of the featured artists playing at the first ever Fishtown Brewery and Arts Festival.
Spearman most importantly wants people to know that Snacktime is a party band that loves connecting with the people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.