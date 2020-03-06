Grammy Award-nominated vocalist Jazzmeia Horn has a name perfectly suited to her musical abilities.
“My grandmother, who was a classically-trained pianist, as well as a blues and gospel-playing pianist, wasn’t allowed to pursue her dreams or play music in certain areas. There was a lot of discrimination in New York because she was from the south,” Horn explains. “So she married my grandfather, and when my father and mother were about to have me, she named me Jazzmeia. She must have known something, and I think it suits me.”
Horn says she likes to sing all kinds of music, depending on the audience and where she is. “But I do like to call myself a jazz singer, and when I get to Philly on March 14 (to the Kimmel Center), local audiences will definitely be hearing jazz.
“The majority of my music will be coming from my lates album, ‘Love and Liberation,’ which was just nominated and received the NAACP Outstanding Amateur Award. I’m very happy about that,” Horn continued. “The album is made up almost entirely of my compositions. I really prefer to play my own music.”
Inspiration for her music, Horn volunteers, “Comes from my life, my children, my experience with life and the industry, and so on. Things I’ve experienced in my life in the past the present, and hopefully the future.”
Born in Dallas, Texas, Horn grew up in a tightly knit, church-going family filled with musical talent and began singing when she was just a toddler. She attended Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, known for launching the careers of such musical greats as Roy Hargrove, Norah Jones and Erykah Badu.
She later attended the New School in New York City, where her education included steering herself to the mentors who would guide her passion for jazz, like Bobby McFerrin, Abbey Lincoln and Betty Carter.
Over the years, much of her work has been recognized by others. Horn is the winner of the 2013 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Competition, as well as the 2015 Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Competition.
Working on her third album, Horn offers the following advise, especially for women: “Never give up. This world is definitely a very interesting place and you can make it your heaven or your hell, depending on how you chose to react to it. So I’d say never stop doing what’s in your heart and soul to do, and what bring you the greatest joy.”
For Horn, she insists her greatest joy is just continuing to perform.
“I don’t ever want to stop. And I think one of the greatest joys in my life is being able to perform what’s in my soul — music that I can feel within myself. I hope I can bring forth all my experiences through all the different medias of expression I do.”
Besides writing her own music, making her own clothes, and so much more, Horn has written a book and says she has a book tour coming up in May.
“So through education and so many other freedoms of expression, I hope others can catch on and do many amazing things for themselves,” she says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.