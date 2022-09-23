Peabo Bryson has established himself as one of the premier vocalists in contemporary music over the last quarter of a century.
With two Grammy Awards and numerous bestselling albums to his credit, Bryson spoke recently about what made him the singer he is today and the man he’s turned out to be.
Born in Greenville, South Carolina, the world-renowned balladeer attributes his musical start to his mother, Marie Bryson.
“She had a passionate love of music and would take me to hear all the giants in music all the time,” Bryson recalls.
“I saw all the greats, and by the time I was five or six I could sing right along with them. When I was that little, I could sing most of their songs, astonishing people in the audience around me who couldn’t believe that music was coming out of a little boy.
“However, if my mother hadn’t done what she did, I wouldn’t be here today.”
But fortunately he is. And on Sunday, Sept. 25, Bryson will be singing the lush and romantic songs he’s famous for at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside.
In describing his beginnings, Bryson says he grew up in a normal way. “So normal in fact, that if you just took a painting by Norman Rockwell, and painted the people Brown, you’d see a picture of my family. I think we were that average.”
Perhaps the only thing that wasn’t “average” about Bryson was the way he could sing. In fact, at the age of 14, he got his start singing backup for Al Freeman and the Upsetters, a local band. Two years later, Bryson began singing with another local band, Moses Dillard and his Tex-Town Display.
“And even though my mother introduced me to the music scene years before, she freaked out when I told her of my career plans for the future,” Bryson volunteers.
Still, after while, she relented as her son began making a name for himself and climbing the ladder of success. In years to come, his music was recognized and rewarded with Grammys and he was the first to have separate records topping four different charts at one time.
Bryson is known to the world as a singer, actor, and composer, maybe best known for “Aladdin” (1992), “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) and “Friday After Next” (2002).
Asked about the secret to his success, he answers quickly: “There is no secret. First of all, it’s all in the way you approach life. If you’ve received a gift, pay attention to it. Work with it. Immerse yourself with as much knowledge about it as you can. I think it’s just that simple.”
In the business for over 50 years, he insists he doesn’t have just one favorite song. “They’re all favorites but for different reasons. They represent stories from my own life, otherwise I wouldn’t record them.”
As for what’s yet to come, Bryson answers this way: “I don’t believe life has a pinnacle. I don’t think you can just sit back and rest on your laurels. As you get older you know more, and so have more to give the world. And so what I have yet to give the world is still wide open!”
For tickets call 215-572-7650.
