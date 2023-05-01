Opera Philadelphia closes its season with a bold new staging of Giacomo Puccini's “La bohème” that gives the audience a fresh appreciation of one of the most beloved and frequently performed pieces in opera.
Called a “stellar” new take that “literally turns back the clock,” this new production is presented in reverse order — starting with Act IV and ending with Act I. This time the opera — which played last weekend at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music and will end its run May 5-7 — takes the bohemians on a new journey, from tragedy into hope, death to life, loneliness to love.
“Reordering a performance of 'La bohème' — to begin with the end, and end with the beginning — means working back from devastation towards hope and love,” says director Yuval Sharon. “It means listening with fresh ears to a piece that falls often into predictability.
“Re-emerging from the pandemic and returning indoors to see live opera requires all of us to transform our habits, and I believe this is precisely the moment to re-examine our connection to these masterpieces,” he continues. “For those who know 'La bohème' so deeply, this may open a new door to experiencing the work in a new way. And for people who are unfamiliar, it will be a beautiful entry point.”
“La bohème” is a story set in Paris around 1830 and depicts the bohemian lifestyle of a poor seamstress and her artist friends.
One of the women in the opera is Musetta, a courtesan who has several very complicated relationships, especially with her forever love, Marcello.
Starring in the role of Musetta and making her Opera Philadelphia debut is Melissa Joseph, a Haitian American lyric soprano originally from Bristol, Pennsylvania.
“Growing up, I was always surrounded by music,” Joseph recalls. “My father played in the church band, my mother was a singer in Haiti, both my sisters played the violin, and my godfather, who was also my pastor, was a member of a famous musical group in Haiti.”
So it may have been inevitable that Joseph would look for her chance to show off her own musical talent. In fact, she says, “My earliest memories are of me singing Haitian hymns in church when I was abut 4 years old. I knew even then that I wanted to grow up to become a singer.”
All through school she says she was known as “the girl who could sing,” living up to that title by singing anywhere and everywhere she could and looking forward to the day she could do it professionally.
And as her high school gradation approached, she looked forward to attending college to help realize her dream. “But coming from two immigrant parents sort of put a negative spin on that. Instead, they wanted me to pursue a 'safe' job, like becoming a doctor or a nurse or a lawyer.”
But then fate stepped in and Joseph was awarded a scholarship to George State University where she earned a bachelors, and eventually a masters, of music in vocal performance. Finally her career took off and her dreams were coming true.
Today, Joseph is thoroughly enjoying her debut at Opera Philadelphia and her role as Musetta.
"It's a wonderful role, a beautiful opera, and I've enjoyed it from the very first day I got here, especially meeting all the other company members," Joseph recalled fondly. "We've all been so bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.”
Although Joseph has sung the role before in a small regional production just outside of Atlanta, she explains that this is her first time singing it as it was meant to be.
“I'm singing it in Italian, in a full, beautiful production, so I consider this the first time I'm doing the role for real!”
