MELISSA JOSEPH

Melissa Joseph will perform as Musetta in the Opera Philadelphia production of "La bohème" at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music, May 5-7. — Andre Peele

 Andre Peele

Opera Philadelphia closes its season with a bold new staging of Giacomo Puccini's “La bohème” that gives the audience a fresh appreciation of one of the most beloved and frequently performed pieces in opera.

Called a “stellar” new take that “literally turns back the clock,” this new production is presented in reverse order — starting with Act IV and ending with Act I. This time the opera — which played last weekend at the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Academy of Music and will end its run May 5-7 — takes the bohemians on a new journey, from tragedy into hope, death to life, loneliness to love.

