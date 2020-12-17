If you were raised in a musical family how would you expect your life to turn out?
According to Chicago native Darius de Haas, exactly the way it did.
The son of jazz bassist Eddie de Haas and Geraldine Bey. one of the Bey sisters of the musical trio Andy and the Bey Sisters, young de Haas plotted the course of his life early on.
“I always thought it would be inevitable that I would wind up somehow doing music as a career,” de Haas says. “Although I don’t think my parents really wanted me to follow in their footsteps. They preferred I do something else with my life but they never stopped me from doing what I wanted to do.”
So even as a little boy, his parents, perhaps unwittingly, would further encourage his dreams by bringing him up to the bandstand to sing a little song when they performed– which may have only cemented his desire to do music as a career.
“I remember when I was 6 or 7 years old, my father lifted me onto the bandstand and I sang a song from ‘Sesame Street.’ I loved the whole experience,” de Haas quickly admits.
And as he grew and with eyes wide open, de Haas says he began to learn a lot from others around him and those who were performing on stage with him. His career initially started in musical theater but quickly expanded to the worlds of popular and jazz music that he was raised on. With hard work and dedication his star began to rise. He made his Broadway debut in “Kiss of the Spiderwoman,” followed by the revival of “Carousel,” and then the original cast of “Rent.”
His stature as a solo artist was launched when he made his Carnegie Hall debut with the Cincinnati Pops. Additionally, he’s played Jesus in the re-imagining of “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and even won an Obie Award for his outstanding performance in the jazz opera “Running Man.”
On Sunday, Dec. 20, de Haas will be co-hosting “Playhouse Live!” produced by the Bucks County Playhouse. The free, virtual performance features interviews as well as performances.
De Haas, who has been on the highly acclaimed Amazon show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will be joined by performers Zach Cossman (BCP’s “Million Dollar Quartet,” “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” and “The Rocky Horror Show”), Tina Stafford (Playhouse’s “Ebenezer Scrooge’s Big Playhouse Christmas Show” and “Once”), Andy Paterson (Playhouse’s “Once”) and Tessa Grady (Playhouse’s “42nd Street”).
“My duties that night will be introducing some of the other performers and performing myself,” the recording artist, singer and actor explains.
In addition to everything else he does, de Haas has just released his first holiday single titled “Let Me Carry You This Christmas” a project, he says he’s very excited about.
“I love holiday music and this song was based on my and my sister Aisha’s experience caretaking for our elderly parents who are now safely housed at the Actor’s Fund Home.
“It’s all about how holiday traditions change when the family dynamics change, and now it is the child who is taking care of the parent,” he continues.
And just as a family must change, de Haas explains how life has changed due to COVID-19.
“This holiday season will be difficult for many of us,” de Haas says. “It’s not an easy time for anyone and there are lots of challenges we all have to face. But I have faith that we will all get through it.”
