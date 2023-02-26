Once, and then just briefly, she considered other career options.
But Philadelphia native Nicole Henry came from a family that enjoyed the spotlight.
For example, her father, Al Henry, played basketball with the 76ers. Her mother played classical piano. And her dad’s sister was and still is a singer today, and sang with the likes of Patti LaBelle, among others.
“Growing up, I loved the arts. I studied the cello and took ballet lessons. I sang in my church and school’s choir. I loved to sing but I never thought it could ever lead to a viable career,” recalls Henry, set to appear March 3 and 4 at SOUTH Jazz Club & Kitchen.
So after high school, when she left for Florida to attend the University of Miami, she gave careful thought about what her major should be.
“For me, my thinking was that I had to become ‘professional,’ and so I decided to major in architecture. But by my sophomore year, I knew I had made a mistake. So I switched everything around and double majored in communications and theater. I knew that’s where my heart was.”
To test her abilities, after her college graduation Henry headed for New York City to try to take a stab at Broadway. Eventually she managed to appear in national commercial roles, as well as a series of voiceover assignments.
However, soon after she decided to devote herself to her strongest passion, which was singing. Not long after her first release in 2004, her full-time singing career was rewarded when the Miami News Times named her “Best Solo Musician.”
Through the years she’s earned other honors and awards, including a Soul Train Award for Best Traditional Jazz Performance, and four appearances on the Top 10 U.S. Billboard and HMV Japan jazz albums. Her repertoire ranges from the American songbook, classic and contemporary jazz, popular standards, blues and originals.
In 2019 the theatrical stage called out to her again, and she garnered much praise in the musical version of “The Bodyguard.”
“I really love acting and entertaining people,” Henry admits. “And that’s my ambition for the future. I really want to act more, in movies, on TV, whatever.
“But I still want to continue to do concerts and share a positivity with others,” she continues.
Henry recently released her 8th album titled “Time to Love Again,” and promises to deliver more in the very near future.
A Miami resident, when Henry is not performing she devotes herself to any number of worthwhile organizations, such as the Miami Music Project, YoungArts and Miami Children’s Initiative.
Her work has been so appreciated, that proclamations from the City of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County have named “Nicole Henry Days” in 2011, 2016 and 2017.
Over the years, Henry has also served two terms on the Board of the Florida Chapter of the Recording Academy (Grammys).
For information go to southjazzkitchen.com.
