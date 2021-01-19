NEW ORLEANS — The coronavirus pandemic, which forced cancellation of last year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, is forcing postponement of the festival this year.
"Jazz Fest" is usually a spring event that begins on the last weekend in April. But festival producers announced in a news release Tuesday that the 2021 production will run Oct. 8 through Oct. 17.
The 2020 version of Jazz Fest was canceled due to COVID-19, marking the first time in the festival's 50 years that it did not take place.
The event draws tens of thousands to the vast infield of the Fair Grounds Race Course horse track for music on multiple stages, food from a wide variety of Louisiana restaurants and arts and crafts from scores of vendors.
"We are all ready to get together again and share that special spirit that lives at Jazz Fest. It's taking longer than we want, but we'll all have our celebration when the time comes," Quint Davis, the producer and director of Jazz Fest, said in the statement. "It's taking longer than we want, but we'll all have our celebration when the time comes.
"Your health, along with the health of our musicians, food and crafts vendors, and all of the folks that work to make the magic happen, remains the priority as we plan the return of Jazz Fest."
Details on the fall lineup are to be released in the spring.
The annual spring music extravaganza presents an array of jazz, gospel, blues, rock, pop, country, Cajun, zydeco, reggae and rap concerts played by New Orleans favorites and out-of-town stars.
Previous acts over the years have included: Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Nina Simone, B.B. King, James Brown, Art Blakely, Stevie Wonder, The Staple Singers, Dave Brubeck, Taj Mahal, Howlin' Wolf, The Neville Brothers, Chic, Tina Turner, Anita Baker, The Radiators, Lionel Richie and Wynton Marsalis.
