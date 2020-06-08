During a time when first responders and essential workers are putting their lives on the line to help others during this coronavirus pandemic, it is amazing to see how far people will go to show these workers they are appreciated.
A group of local performers shared their talents during a Pay it Forward Live Facebook Concert to honor these workers Friday, June 5, 2020 on a lawn across from the Bala Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on 4001 W. Ford Road. Singing artist Valray Sturgis of Valray Productions is giving backing in a big way.
Sturgis said, “As artists (singers, dancers, musicians) we are not making money right now because of the shut downs due to the coronavirus pandemic. What I am doing will hopefully help my artists and put a smile on some employees’ and seniors’ faces.”
Nursing home administrator and registered nurse Angela Wells said, “It has been a trying time for us, and we are proud of our workers and their commitment to the job. We have done several things to show we appreciate them everyday like buying them groceries. We want to inspire them to come to work.”
Sturgis added, “I wanted to show how much we appreciated the workers and the long hours and care they have provided to these seniors.”
Valray Production Songstresses Celebrating Sisterhood were joined by musicians Sherry Butler, Tanqueray Howard, Michal Beckham accompanied by Rich Budesa on keyboard, Lucky Thompson on drums and Napoleon Black on congas.
