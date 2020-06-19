His original ambition was to become an aeronautical engineer. But studying the piano from the age of 4, and raised in a household and church filled with music, soon changed Ehren Valme’s mind.
“One day my mother sang a tune incorrectly, and I corrected her on the spot, singing it back to her the right way,” says Valme, now the bass trombonist at the Montclair Orchestra and proud alumnus of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra.
Valme will be co-hosting a one-hour virtual program of reflection and music Friday, June 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. along with maestro Louis Scaglione, president and music director of PYO. The occasion is PYO’s 80th anniversary, and can be heard on PYO’s Facebook page.
“The desire to play the trombone came along later in my life,” Valme continues. “My mother took me to see a predominately African-American jazz ensemble in a high school production and I saw the trombone, and I became obsessed. And later that year, on my birthday, she took me to see the Reading Orchestra play ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ and that did it. It was game over. I knew I had to do that.”
And so he has, receiving numerous awards and honors over the course of his career, including the Helen T. Carp Distinguished Service Award from PYO, an Outstanding Musicianship Award from the Berklee College of Music, and a Good Citizenship Award from the Union League of Philadelphia.
And with all that, his love of creating music remains No. 1 in his life. Valme says, “ I love discovering new sounds and sharing them with people. I think the greatest place to start is giving that surprise to audiences, making sure they are hearing not just what they’ve heard all their life but having an experience that is brand new and unique.”
For Valme himself, he says the music keeps him humble, “because there’s a whole world of music out there that I don’t know. And that music has only grown and keeps growing during my years of study. There are sounds that come out of instruments that I’m hearing all the time, new sounds, and it reminds me that music is a great humbling agent for me.”
Discussing the upcoming program, Valme explains that it will consist of virtual performances primarily that were developed after COVID-19 shut everything down among others things. “Along with co-hosting the event, I will be in a clip along with the ensemble. Admittedly, COVID has presented a number of changes and challenges for the performing artist. Obviously the way we used to do live performances is limited but we’re all doing the best we can.
“As musicians we’re certainly facing a unique challenge we’ve never faced before,” he continues. “But it’s not something that can’t be overcome. Personally, I think it’s about time that ensembles, large and small, get serious about finding new ways to engage their communities, and I think COVID-19 has forced us to do just that. We are being forced to explore new ways to reach out to our communities which may pay back dividends in the future when performances go back to normal.”
Now attending Juilliard, Valme says that every time he has a chance to give something back to PYO, he happily does so.
“They’ve given so much to me. They gave me the opportunity to excel. They gave me the opportunity to explore my musicianship,” he says. “So I think it’s only fair that I now give them every ounce of energy that I can.”
And for other young artists, Valme suggests they learn to connect with others.
“Doing that goes a long way. I urge them to connect with their administrators, other musicians, and they let their voices be heard,” he says.
