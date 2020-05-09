This year, the Kimmel Center instituted a contest to give three lucky moms the opportunity to celebrate their day with a personalized, original songs that tell their stories.
Meant to celebrate Mother’s Day — social distance style — “Kimmel’s Music For Moms” was created and implemented by the Kimmel Cultural Campus to engage and provide financial support to the Kimmel’s Residency Artist at a time when their livelihoods are affected, even during the days of COVID-19.
Out of scores of entrants, three lucky mothers were chosen. They include Diane Brenner, whose personalized song was created by cabaret artist Molly Pope and orchestrator/arranger Matt Aument; Adarsh Gupta, whose personalized song was created by multimedia story-maker, performer and composer Dane Terry; and Joann Robinson, whose personalized song was created by vocalist and composer Ruth Naomi Floyd.
Interestingly — and coincidentally — Diamond Franklin, who nominated her mother Joann Robinson, was actually a former student of Floyd’s at Cairn University.
“Diamond is a wonderful singer and fluent in classical music, jazz and also gospel choir,” Floyd explains. “People were astounded that this coincidence took place.”
The composition Floyd created in just 48 hours, is called “Beautiful Love.” A video will be filmed and presented to the winners eventually, as well as a copy of the lyrics.
“Sadly, Robinson’s mother died of COVID recently, so the song expresses the tough times through to the more joyous ones. It talks about going through the struggles of life and ultimately reaching the joy,” Floyd says.
Floyd, a Philadelphia native, always loved the idea of creating so, she says, she wanted to be an artist in some way, and is grateful to have achieved her dream. “Today I’m a vocalist and a composer, and creating as a profession is an absolute joy,” she confesses.
“For me, creating the love shared between a mother and her daughter in song has been wonderful In this way, we’re really paying honor to all mothers everywhere,” Floyd concludes. “A mother’s love is something special and she is someone who can never be replaced.”
