Philadelphia’s largest music festival, Made In America is making its 10th annual return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this Sept. 4-5. Each year, fans gather along the Parkway to experience some of today’s biggest artists in the flesh.
This Labor Day weekend, the Roc Nation’s two-day event lineup runs the gamut from Justin Bieber, Meg The Stallion, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Tinashe, Kehlani, Young Thug, and many more.
Since its 2012 inception, Jay-Z’s festival has evolved into one of the most anticipated musical events. “We’re grateful for the city of Philadelphia. We’ve seen a lot of growth over the years from artist performances to sponsorships.”, said Dania Diaz, Managing Director, Team ROC and Philanthropy lead for Made In America.
“Team ROC has connected to communities and uplifted them through the Cause Village. Over 10 years ago, we started with 10 organizations and will now feature 30 at this year’s festival.”
Made In America attendees that are looking to sign up for charitable initiatives can find the Cause Village upon entry. With such a wide array of organizations there will be something to fit just about anyone’s interests. “Organizations are encouraged to have setups to share information with attendees in engaging ways.”, said Diaz.
“There will be organizations that will benefit the arts, education and mental health awareness,” Diaz continues.
In addition, the Sean Carter Foundation will be present alongside Black Lives Matter and the School District of Philadelphia. Diaz emphasized that while the event skews ages 16-25, Made In America “is also a heartwarming destination family event.”
She stated, “We’re in the birthplace of the Constitution. It has a global impact and we’re seeing that growth. People are paying attention.”
The event will be live streamed for viewers from near and far to tune in to the two-day festival. Attendees can expect four stages of entertainment throughout the Parkway. With this being the first festival post quarantine, Diaz assured that the ROC Nation team is still taking the necessary precautions to keep the crowd safe. “There will be information regarding vaccinations throughout and requirements upon entry.”
While Made In America appears to be a musical celebration, in many ways it’s a celebration of community. “Being in Philly makes us proud. We give back in a significant way and collectively get stronger as a society.”
Diaz continues, “ I am excited for the music, community, and economic contribution to the city of Philadelphia. Since 2012, we’ve contributed $135 million to the city of Philadelphia.”
The Made in America festival will offer a unique musical experience, but it will also serve as a call to action to get involved and uplift the community. For more information and updates on the “Made In America” Festival visit madeinamericafest.com.
