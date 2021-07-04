The Recording Academy’s Philadelphia Chapter has a new president and her name is Donn Thompson Morelli, also known as “Donn T”.
Donn T. officially began serving as president of the Philadelphia Recording Academy chapter on June 1. On her 10th day in office she witnessed Philadelphia City Council’s unanimous decision to recognize June as “African American Appreciation Month”.
“I was invited to speak before the City Council by past president, Dyana Williams, current Recording Academy governor,” said Donn T.
“It was such a proud moment for me as the newly elected president for the Recording Academy. People refer to it as the Grammys, but I represent, as the president, creators and music professionals in the Philadelphia community and this chapter,” Donn T said. “I’m so proud to represent the culture and Black music and my own family traditions.”
Donn T comes from a lineage of creators and performers, music is literally in her blood. She is the daughter of musical performers, her mother a professional dancer, her father a legendary music icon and she is the sister of an iconic band member, both world-renowned.
“The tradition of music making is pretty rich in my family. My late father is legendary singer Lee Andrews and my brother is drummer Questlove of the Roots. Philadelphia has really honored them in some exceptional ways with one being on the Philly Walk of Fame at the Avenue of the Arts. I’m so excited and proud to be in this position because in so many ways I feel like I’m fulfilling some of the legacy as a professional in this role, but of course, I come to my present leadership position as a recording artist and a songwriter/performer, first ,” said Donn T.
Donn T. is a vocalist with two solo albums to her repertoire, “Kaleidoscopic” and “The Flight of the Donn T.”
She has performed with an array of artists that includes the late Amy Winehouse, Marsha Ambrosius, John Legend, Esperanza Spalding, CeeLo Green, The Roots and David Byrne of Talking Heads.
Though she is passionate about music and her professional career, Donn T. shares that activism is truly her favorite landing place in life.
“My position as President of the Recording Academy Philadelphia chapter is such a very natural transition for me because it’s essentially music meeting activism and advocacy, which is what I was raised on.
“My parents marched in the civil rights movement as artists, it wasn’t just my father, my mother was a creative as well, a ballet dancer with companies, originally from Pittsburgh, but later joined his band as a heart, with “Lee Andrew and the Hearts” and then they had a few offshoots, Congress Alley was one. So it’s just wonderful. I love my chapter, it’s new and I just have so many ideas and I’m so excited about it all,” said Donn T.
Donn T. said that she ultimately wants to serve the music community by uplifting fellow artists and providing valuable resources.
“There’s an idea that I have about celebrating music makers and illuminating the art and elevating the lives of creatives,” she said.
“So that’s what I envision doing. I also want to demystify what people assume the Recording Academy is about and what it actually is and to be an accessible president to my chapter. I want to give us visibility. I have an agenda to serve and to bring some education around what we are.”
According to Donn T. , most people are familiar with the Grammy stage, they know about the award nominations and that’s what they assume the Recording Academy is.
“They don’t know the other pillar, many outside of the community and actually some within the community don’t know about MusiCares, which is another pillar of the Recording Academy. It’s the charitable component, which, quite frankly, assisted many music makers financially and in other ways. I really want to bring some awareness to the music community and let them know that there is assistance. And that there is help beyond what is out there traditionally, including a new song writers wing and various advocacy initiatives,” said Donn T.
The Philadelphia Recording Academy consists of music makers and professionals including public relations professionals, managers and entertainment lawyers.
To learn more visit grammy.com/recording academy.
