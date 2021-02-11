This Valentine's weekend, the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society will be hosting a dramatic reading of the love letters between famous Philadelphian and opera singer Marian Anderson and her husband Orpheus King Fisher, a noted African-American architect.
Due to the pandemic, the event will be livestreamed twice from the Chapel of the Chaplains at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Saturday, Feb. 13. It will appear on the society's Facebook page at 4 p.m. and then again on its official website at 7 p.m. according to Jillian Patricia Pirtle, CEO of the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society at 762 S. Martin St. in South Philadelphia.
"There's so many different levels to it," Pirtle says. She says the audience will see the love, laughter and romance through the reading as well as accompanying music.
"She had this romance over 70 years," Pirtle says of Anderson. "In the letters they poured everything into it. There were no quick texts back then."
The society CEO says that it also opens a door to another part of the city's past that maybe only historians know.
"It's also about history — the history of Philadelphia," Pirtle says. "It's uplifting, it's tragic, it's magical."
She promises a colorful performance for all ages.
"We'll be dressed to the nines," she says with actor Brian Anthony Wilson, who will be playing Anderson's husband dressed in an elegant tuxedo and Pirtle in one of Anderson's vintage gowns.
Last year's first reading of the love letters kept getting postponed and was eventually canceled due to the precautions tied to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Pirtle says that she has been working non-stop on virtual events as well as getting the historical house in shape for tourists to return safely. The pandemic has made the historical site pivot and turn to virtual tours and concerts as it continues to make repairs from flooding back in June.
Pirtle says she hopes to have everything finished for the virtual rollout by the end of February and Marian Anderson's birthday, which falls on Feb. 27.
The virtual tour will feature the site's latest exhibition "Marian: The American Story."
Between the loss of tour revenue from the pandemic restrictions and the three-and-a-half feet of water that flooded the basement of the house at 762 S. Martin St. last year, the museum has had to close.
City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson gave the site $5,000 in January to help the nonprofit with some expenses. Pirtle says they still need about $18,000 to get necessary work done.
But she is optimistic that fans of Anderson, music and this city's historical legacy will come forward to help in anyway they can. Saturday's virtual event will also feature music from the Marian Anderson Scholar Artist Program. The reading of the love letters on Valentine's weekend is an opportunity to see what the Anderson historical society is doing and has in store.
"How often do you get this microscope look into people's lives?" Pirtle says. "It's really, really quite awesome."
For more information, call their offices at (215) 779-4219 or (267) 908-3790 or go to http://marianandersonhistoricalsociety.weebly.com/
