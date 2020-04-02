As nation continues to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, Jillian Patricia Pirtle, CEO of the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society, is doing her best to preserve the joy and spirit of Easter in Philadelphia.
On Saturday, April 11 (Easter Saturday) at 2 p.m., the Marian Anderson Museum will host “Jubilee,” a concert paying tribute to the legendary contralto and her historic Lincoln Memorial Concert, which took place on Easter Sunday, April 9, 1939. Streaming live from the Marian Anderson Museum via Facebook Live, “Jubilee,” directed by Gareth Haynes, will feature the National Marian Anderson Scholar Artists, accompanied by Anderson’s Steinway piano. The concert will feature selections from oldtime spirituals, classic arias and patriotic music. For additional information and to RSVP, visit www.marianandersonhistoricalsociety.weebly.com.
A former National Marian Anderson Scholar Artist, and a graduate of The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, Pirtle was chosen by the museum’s founder Blanche Burton-Lyles to lead the organization. Burton-Lyles, who was Anderson’s musical prodigy, died in 2018. She purchased the South Philadelphia home owned by her mentor in January 1998. Burton-Lyles turned it into a national museum and established the historical society.
Pirtle says that she is pleased to have Haynes return to conduct the concert for a second season.
“Mr. Gareth Haynes joined the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society for our 2019 music season, and his musicianship regarding our performances was exceptional,” Pirtle said recently to The Philadelphia Tribune. “In addition to his vast talents, Gareth genuinely appreciates the historical legacy of our great Marian Anderson, and the cause for preservation and programming that the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society delivers. We are honored to have him as a member, and we look forward to an exceptional 2020 musical and programming season.”
“I am privileged to accompany a group of first-rate performers who are all deeply invested in sharing the rich history of African American contributions to music,” Gareth Haynes stated. “The Marian Anderson Historical Society’s executive, Ms. Jillian Pirtle, works tirelessly to promote Marian Anderson’s dual legacy as a great artist and a trailblazer for the civil rights movement.”
Pirtle, a University of the Arts alumnus, took over as CEO in 2014 and has been faced with perpetual funding challenges as she works tirelessly to promote and preserve the legacy of Anderson.
“Given the current national health crisis that we all face, it has left our national historic landmark and organization even more void of support for our mission and quality programming,” Pirtle says. “History has proven in our great city of Philadelphia that African American and women-owned non-profit organizations and small businesses, continue to suffer and receive little to no support. With the new dynamic of the COVID-19 virus, it is crushing and puts our day-to-day survival at risk.
“We made the decision to still hold our first concert of the 2020 season despite the restrictions and cancellations in venue, and take it to Livestream on Facebook, Instagram and our website. We hope that as many people as possible will join us on Easter Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m., log on, and see our exceptional National Marian Scholar Artists deliver a beautiful concert.”
Under Pirtle’s leadership, the three-story facility holds at least six concerts and other events annually.
“We do so much throughout the year, now we have to retool it,” she says. “We hold five to six concerts annually, but it’s never enough support.”
The museum’s current season is titled “Marian: The music, the women and the movement.” There were a few events scheduled before the response to the pandemic began. One was “The Letters Marian & Orpheus A Love Story,” which has been rescheduled for July 25. It will be a dramatic reading of the love letters between Anderson and her husband, noted African-American architect Orpheus King Fisher.
While Pirtle is pivoting to hold some of the society’s events online, she says she hopes to push the events to the end of the summer or towards the fall.
“It’s best appreciated live though and I look forward to presenting them live,” Pirtle says.
