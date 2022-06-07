Festival season is fully upon us and it doesn’t get any bigger than Made in America. The festival will take place on September 3 and 4, which Labor Day weekend on the parkway marking its 10th year. Made in America has become quite a highlight for Philadelphia showcasing its rich musical history along with a boost to the local economy.
This year’s headliners are Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator headlining. Bad Bunny who is the pride of Puerto Rico recently dropped his latest studio album called “Un Verano Sin Ti” which debuted on the Billboard 200 at number 1. His musical roots lie in reggaetón and are mixed with a bit of Latin trap.
His recent Rolling Stone cover proved that he’s having more than a moment. Tyler the Creator is a versatile artist. His sound can best be described as alternative hiphop, pop, jazz pop and neo soul. He’s also had a huge impact on fashion. He runs the street wear brand Golf Wang and Gol Le Fleur a high-end luxury brand. He’s sure to have an impact with his stage presentation for his portion of the show.
Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan will hold it down for the home team. Lil Uzi Vert last studio album was Eternal Atake released in March of 2020. He followed that release with a mixtape called Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future. Jazmine Sullivan just gave a rousing performance at Roots Picnic. The singer is having an amazing 2022 with a sold-out national tour and Grammy win for her critically acclaimed album “Heaux Tales”.
Additionally, ticket holders will be able to see BURNA BOY, SNOH AALEGRA, KODAK BLACK, PUSHA T, LIL TJAY, TATE MCRAE, FUERZA REGIDA, TORO Y MOI, BABYFACE RAY, KEY GLOCK, LARRY JUNE, RELS B, VICTORIA MONÉT, CHIMBALA, and RYAN CASTRO.
The festival has become a destination stop for many visitors to the city of brotherly love. Having contributed over $150 million to the local economy since its inception in 2012. This year’s Made In America will include community groups like Black Voters Matter, Headcount, ACCT Philly Animal Welfare, United in Community, and more to help highlight their amazing work.
Tickets are currently on sale for the festival with prices ranging from $150 for a Tier one 2-day pass and $750 for VIP two day pass that’s before taxes.
For additional information hit the link below
https://madeinamerica.frontgatetickets.com
