This year, Made in America made a triumphant return, demonstrating to many that we are definitely outside and ready for fun. The festival, which takes place over two days during Labor Day weekend, featured a variety of activities, with music serving as the main draw, but there were plenty of other options to keep fans entertained in between acts.
One of those was the activation presented by General Motors. On displays for visitors was the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup. The Hummer which had Lebron James as a spokesperson has speed, and is a big rugged vehicle for the new era.
The vehicle is one of the offerings that GM has to compete with its competitors. General Motors has had a strong relationship with minority customers. Many that have seen owning GM vehicles such as Cadillacs, or corverttes as signs of success. Additionally generations of minorities have worked for the brand.
GM understands that capturing the minority market is critical if it is to compete with other brands.
Chris Lee from GM was kind enough to share that the vehicle for this year is already sold out, based solely on preorders.
Diversity MultiCultural Manager Saginaw Chapman stated “one of the goals for us is to get more exposure via education and accessibility for our electric vehicles in the inner city.”
For more information on Gm and their offerings of electric cars click here
The ferris wheel at the oval was another big hit with visitors, providing a scenic reprise in the midst of the humid heat.
Visitors could also sample a variety of cuisine, including cheese steaks, Korean barbeque, and turkey legs, but it wouldn't be a Philadelphia festival without pretzels, water ice, and frozen lemonade.
Day one of the music festival featured some younger voices such as JID , Flo Milli, and Gloriall. Philly got another chance to see hometown favorite Jazmine Sullivan perform. The Grammy Award winner provided us with her signature vocals and mood music. Lil Uzi returned to Made in America and got the crowd hyped up like only he can. Pusha T held it down for the OGs with a rousing set on the Rocky Stage, but it was Tyler the Creator who made the most noise on day one. Cali Mc's checked off hits after hits while wearing his trademark treukh (Russian winter hat )performing on a set that resembled an enchanted forest. One of the drawbacks was the absence of Kodak Black. "Made in America and whoever runs it if da artist pull up late they keeping all ya money even though the people paid for their tickets," the performer ranted on Instagram. The Florida Rapper was scheduled to perform however was more than a couple of minutes late, and the festival couldn't accommodate him because the rest of the evening would have been pushed back.
Day two provided another opportunity for the hometown team to shine, with North Philly's Kur having a full-fledged moment with a fan. At a New York show, a young man named Andrew gave him his deceased grandmother's necklace. He made a point of thanking the fan and informing the audience that it meant a lot to him and that the same fan was supporting him at Made in America.
Armani White, who currently has the summer's biggest hit in "Billie Eilish," did not disappoint. He delivered a high-energy performance that informed the audience that he is having more than a moment. The West Philly native has been around for a while and is finally getting the recognition he deserves.
The freedom stage also featured Coast Contra, the group that is currently generating the most buzz. Following their collaborations with artists such as Ciara and Tobe Nwigwe, the west coast group demonstrated why they are on everyone's radar.
Erica Jamal, from Philadelphia, Rioloz, an Afro-Colombian, and twins Ras and Taj Austin, from Los Angeles make up the group. The group combines 90s lyrical prowess with a California vibe. Apartment 505, named after the apartment they all shared, is climbing the charts.
Day 2 also featured a significant Latin American presence. Chimbala, from the Dominican Republic, and Fuerza Regida, from Sinaloa, Mexico, both delivered.
Bad Bunny was the most well-known name that got everyone excited.
The Puerto Rica drew not only Latin America fans, but also fans from the city's large Puerto Rican community and the surrounding county.
"As a Puerto Rican, it's nice to see him come up and everything he's doing to support our island," Leslie a fan said.
It demonstrates the strength of the Latin presence in the United States that an artist like Bad Bunny was able to perform an entire set and communicate with the audience in Spanish. Music is truly universal, as evidenced by the large Latino fan base in the United States.
On its tenth anniversary, Made in America provided opportunities for new artists to shine, homegrown talent to live in the moment, and children of immigrants to celebrate one of their own.
They also reminded attendees to get involved in the community through Cause Village and strengthened their relationships with brands such as D'Usse.
It gave Philadelphia another chance to shine while also signaling the end of summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.