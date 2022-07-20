Philadelphia's annual Labor Day weekend festival, Made in America, is approaching soon to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The two-day festival curated by rapper JAY-Z is set to have Bad Bunny & Tyler, The Creator as it's headliners. Starting today, single-day tickets are available for purchasing. Set times and stages for each artist will be announced near the start of the festival.
Made in America offers a uniqueness to the Philadelphia community as it generations millions towards the cities economic impact and aids multiple organizations like Black Voters Matter, HeadCount, ACCT Philly Animal Welfare, United in Community, and more.
Community College of Philadelphia, D’Usse, General Motors, Monogram, Paper Planes, SHEIN, United States Virgin Islands, and White Claw are this year's festival partners.
