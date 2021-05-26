Jay Z’s Made in America festival will return to the Philadelphia Benjamin Franklin Parkway for its 10th year this Labor Day weekend.
“We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” stated Jay-Z. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”
This announcement comes just in time as the city eases up on COVID-19 guidelines and mandates. Philadelphia’s face mask policy for outdoors went out the door last Friday and indoor masking rules will be relaxed on June 11 for fully vaccinated people, if numbers continue to go in the right direction.
Like most large gatherings, whether they were indoors or outside, the Made in America festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Music lovers that purchased tickets for the 2020 festival will be able exchange them for tickets to this year's event.
Since its inception in 2012, the two-day concert has generated over $135 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia.
Produced by Roc Nation, this year’s festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. A portion of net proceeds will also support The REFORM Alliance.
The festival not only honors artists and music lovers, but it also benefits organizations that are vital to accomplishing much needed positive work through Cause Village.
The 2019 Made in America Festival headliners were Cardi B and Travis Scott. The lineup included Lizzo and a list of dynamic artists with chart-topping hits. It’s been a can’t miss concert event for almost a decade now.
The talent lineup for the upcoming festival has yet to be announced, but early birds can grab their tickets for $99.50. For the latest on the “Made In America” Festival visit www.madeinamericafest.com.
