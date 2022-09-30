Captain Kirk Douglas is best known as the lead guitarist for Philly’s own the Roots. His signature hairstyle makes him stand out when the Roots perform as The Tonight Show’s house band on weeknights. He became a part of the band’s sound and growth after joining in 2003.
Douglas, who is from Long Island, is gearing up to release an upcoming solo project,”New Unknown.” This is a follow-up to his first ever released solo album, “Turbulent Times,” which was released in 2019. His solo music is released under the moniker Hundred Watt Heart.
The first single from the new album, “We Can Be One,” was released in August. In a strut reminiscent of a 1970s Blaxploitation film, he repeats an undeniable and uplifting mantra, “We can be one,” while on the hook. This spirit is captured in the accompanying video, which also highlights Kirk’s commanding presence as a frontman in his own right. Douglas collaborated with Gibson Guitars to release his own signature SG model, in addition to new music.
The seasoned musician shared his thoughts on newest project.
“The album is basically a rock album. It’s music I meditate on when I’m not thinking about what I do with the Roots. Also, I’m inspired by my bandmates in the Roots, Black Thought, what he has been able to accomplish in the theatrical world and his collaborations with Danger Mouse and Quest Love with his film ‘Summer of Soul’. Being with the Roots you’re kind of in school. You’re not assigned any homework but you take experience and assign your own curriculum” he stated.
He added “Within this curriculum, we have this pandemic and I want to express myself creatively through that time and the result was this album.”
In “New Unknown” Douglas gets to unleash his rock side and be more melodic than his work with the Roots. He also gets to flex his muscle as a songwriter and vocalist.
Kirk shared his thoughts on the state of rock, seeing that he’s releasing a rock album.
“The motivation can’t be to make money or take over the world, that’s not a successful trajectory. That’s not what’s poppin’ in these streets, as they were. I think of my own youth, I think of my interest in rock music, and I think about bands like Living Color that came on the scene and I started discovering bands like Fishbone and it was the first time since hearing about Hendrix that you hear about Black artists being relevant with rock music. So if I could inspire any boy or girl of color to follow their muse because they see representation in me then I feel like I have more than done my part,” he explained.
Douglas then gave some more insights into the collaborations and sound on “New Unknown.”
“On the first single James Poyser, keyboard player in The Roots, contributes on ‘We Can Be One’ and ‘Land of Look Beyond.’ The Roots horn players David Guy and Ian Hendrickson-Smith also can be heard on ‘We Can Be One,’” he said.
The new single he just released is “Over the Ocean.” “It’s just a heavy song, pretty much the opposite of ‘Land of Look Beyond.’ It’s sparse instrumentation, it’s just guitars and vocals,” the musician shared.
“New Unknown” is Douglas getting back to his roots. It’s a project where he can flex his artistry and show the world that while he enjoys being a member of the Roots, he also has his own musical identity.
You can listen to his music on all streaming platforms. Check out his new single “Over The Ocean” by Hundred Watt Heart.
