Theatre Philadelphia welcomes LaNeshe Miller-White as the new executive director and a much-needed addition to the predominantly white-led theater institutions. Theatre Philadelphia is dedicated to showcasing local theater artists and celebrating the growing theater community.
Miller-White, replaces Leigh Goldenberg, who is now managing director at the Wilma Theater.
Miller-White, who is a performer as well as a producer, says she developed her love for acting in high school when she was cast in a musical called “Anything Goes.”
“That was my first touch point with acting. After that, the theater bug had bitten me. I joined a group called Bridgeport Profiles Theater, which was a high school acting troupe that put on plays for middle school students about issues like suicide, gun violence, and LGBTQ issues. This is also where I picked up my love for art for social change as well,” Miller-White says.
With more than 15 years of experience in the Philadelphia theater locale, board president Jason Lindner says he believes that Miller-White is the perfect candidate for the job.
“LaNeshe has all of the traits we were searching for in a new executive director. She has leadership and community-building experience, is a strong and unifying voice in the Philadelphia theater scene, and is trusted as someone with integrity and insight. And what’s more, she is just an inspiring person to be around. I can’t wait to see what she does in this role,” he says.
LaNeshe will be joining Theatre Philadelphia at a pivotal time when they are seeing significant opportunities for evolution, including restructuring of the board, and launching a strategic plan.
She says she hopes to make a significant contribution to the creating and launching of a new strategic plan “I’m looking forward to Theatre Philadelphia being a leader in helping organizations meet the equity, diversity, and anti-racism benchmarks that organizations have set out for themselves, and also helping audiences, artists, and organizations bridge the virtual theater gap that we’re all in until we can safely gather in person again.”
After graduating from Temple University, Miller-White served for more than nine years as the marketing manager at the Painted Bride Art Center, while also co-founding Theatre in the X.
Miller-White’s resume also includes serving as the Philadelphia co-chief representative for the national organization the Parent-Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) and being a two-time Leeway Foundation Art & Change grantee. She was named a Knight Foundation Emerging Leaders Fellow for 2012, a 2013 National Performance Network Wesley V. Montgomery Memorial Mentorship & Leadership Award winner, and 2015 and 2017 City of Philadelphia Performances in Public Spaces grants recipient. She is a Philadelphia Arts & Business Council Designing Leadership Program Graduate, as well.
Miller-White is ready to tackle the social injustice and inequality issues in not only the theater world but outside of it as well.
“For the period of time that we have an audience member’s attention, we as theater makers have the opportunity to change hearts and inform minds. I hope to continue to present, perform in, and amplify theater work that tells the stories of Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOCs), that helps allies understand the lived experience of someone who isn’t like them, and that affirms and allows BIPOCs to see themselves,” she tells The Philadelphia Tribune.
Miller-White emphasizes that she believes theater is for everyone.
“We started Theatre in the X to show that theater doesn’t only exist in downtown venues ... The work to be done now is to amplify all the diverse stories that don’t usually get told,” she says. Miller-White will begin her new role this month.
