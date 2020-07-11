Listening to his big, booming baritone voice, it’s hard to imagine Keith Spencer doing anything else but singing.
But, he insists, all that has happened to him — and his voice — over the last several decades happened purely by chance.
“I was playing the trombone in my high school band when one day the band director took me aside and asked if I knew the tune ‘Memory’ from ‘Cats.’ I said I did. So he pushed me out front and while there I began to sing and absolutely loved it. And from then on I was hooked,” Spencer says.
However, he admits, he did have a practical side too.
“So when it came time for college, I went off and became a marketing major,” Spencer says. “It was actually my mother who urged me to get a degree and to learn all I could about business before going off to do anything else. And I’m so glad I did.”
But he did take some time off from his collegiate work to tour with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Music of the Night.” He was also given the chance to become a featured soloist for Walt Disney World’s premiere acapella ensemble, Voices of Liberty.
He admits it was a wonderful experience and he enjoyed every minute of it. But just as he had promised his mother he would do when all that ended, he returned to Penn State to get his degree.
Today, Spencer has managed to combine both his practical and his artistic sides. He can be heard and watched online Sunday, July 12, in a pre-recorded performance at 3 p.m. for the Summer Music Fest at Bristol Riverside Theatre. The annual series begins with “From Phantom To Mame,” a tribute to Webber and Jerry Herman.
Additionally, Spencer is vice president of a professional services company.
“IT consulting is basically what I do. I’ve had over 20 years experience doing that work and it’s been a wonderful experience,” Spencer says. “But I’ve also been able to enjoy doing my music. So it’s like living in the best of both worlds.”
But with a loving family now, he adds that the only thing his business side keeps him from doing is going off on tour.
“My life now is a bit more anchored, living in Dresher in the home I grew up in, with my wife and three children,” Spencer says.
And even though he’s “anchored,” Spencer, who is a Bristol Riverside Theatre veteran and vice president of their board, has been able to do many musicals there and other local theaters. They include such perennial favorites as “The Producers,” “The Music Man,” “Showboat,” and many more.
“I’ve also played Billy in ‘Carousel’ which was non-traditional casting, which I enjoyed very much,” Spencer says. “I’ve done fun things but I’ve also done deep, meaningful things for our time. But most of the work I’m doing today is concert work. I get to do and continue my taste for theater. Still, the issue is the time. It’s hard to do a full six to eight weeks of rehearsing while still maintaining a full-time job. But honestly, I do miss it.
“I miss the audiences,” he concludes. “Music helps people connect emotionally, and I think that’s what’s so hard about what we’re all going through these days. So finding those moments to broadcast, to even connect as a cast, is just wonderful.”
