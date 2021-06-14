Justin Bieber and Lil Baby will headline this year's Made in America Festival during Labor Day Weekend.
Philadelphia’s biggest end of the summer music festival will include some of the biggest names in music today including Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, Est Gee.
Artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg and Tinashe are among a few artists who will be making a repeat performance following the festival’s one year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania as its official charity partner. A portion of net proceeds will also support The REFORM Alliance.
The festival not only honors artists and music lovers, but it also benefits organizations that are vital to accomplishing much needed positive work through Cause Village.
Produced by ROC Nation and curated by Jay-Z, the annual two-day music festival has become a Philadelphia staple of Labor Day Weekend.
Returning to Philadelphia for a 10th year on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5, the diverse lineup has a little something for every one.
Jay-Z’s 2019 Made in America Festival featured a lineup of hip hop, electronic music, pop and rock music. The two-day party on the Parkway featured performers like Philly native Tierra Whack, Lizzo, James Blake, Jorja Smith, Kodak Black, Blueface, Pink Sweat$, and 99 Neighbors, plus headliners Travis Scott and Cardi B.
Since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012, the event has generated over $135 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia.
For more information on Made In America, madeinamericafest.com
