A passionate singer/songwriter, Philly-based jazz artist Laurin Talese will be appearing at the Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Perelman Theater on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. Talese, the Grammy-nominated international jazz sensation, will be performing an exciting repertoire of musical numbers, including songs from her upcoming release, “Museum of Living Stories,” commissioned by Chamber Music America.
Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, Talese says she grew up surrounded by music. “My dad, brother and uncles all sang around the house so maybe it was just natural that I would start singing too,”she states. “But R&B and Pop was the kind of music that was played in our house. That’s what I grew up with. It was’t until I entered the 8th grade that I got involved with a jazz ensemble.”
Soon, Talese was also singing gospel music at her church, but it wasn’t long before the 14-year-old’s talent was recognized and she received a scholarship to study classical voice at the Cleveland Institute of Music. When those studies ended, the young singer headed to Philadelphia to attend the University of the Arts where she majored in vocal performance.
“I chose to come to Philly for several reasons,” she explains. “First of all, representatives from the University of the Arts came to my school and began showing tapes. I remember thinking this is the school I want to attend and the city I want to be in. And after I graduated, I loved the city so much, I knew I couldn’t leave.”
Talese proved herself to be a natural-born singer, and apparently, a natural-born songwriter. Her debut album, “Gorgeous Chaos,” was released in March 2016 to critical acclaim.
She says, “When I first started writing I wrote songs based on my own experiences. I think as you’re coming of age, love is a kind of gorgeous chaos, and you’re all over the place. You have all these emotions, and you’re kind of figuring out your identity as it pertains to who you are in a relationship. It’s a gorgeous time in your life because you never get those first experiences again. It’s a beautiful awakening.”
Today, although her greatest affinity is jazz, Talese has proven her talent within many musical genres, and has shared the stage with many international recording artists including Patti LaBelle, Robert Glasper, Vivian Green and others. She’s also appeared with many jazz and classical ensembles all over the world, as well as in prestigious venues, such as The Kennedy Center, the famed Apollo Theatre, the Academy of Music and many more.
Talese says one of her early singing idols was Sarah Vaughan, and in fact, in 2018, Talese won the seventh annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, a prize, she admits, that she happily and gratefully accepted.
In 2019, Talese also represented the United States as a cultural ambassador with American Music Abroad, following in the footsteps of former Ambassadors Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington and Dave Brubeck.
Does Talese believe jazz still has a place in today’s world?
“Well, I believe in a world crippled by a pandemic, people tend to cling to the classics. I think jazz makes you feel warm and fuzzy. And jazz has always been present in our culture, especially with Black musicians. It’s part of our heritage and I love performing it for my audience. It’s 75-minutes of settling down, feeling relaxed and escaping everyday life. You can close your eyes and feel the joy!”
For more information, visit kiimmelculturalcampus.org
