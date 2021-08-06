Florence LaRue, the six-time Grammy Award winner and lead singer of the legendary group The 5th Dimension, hasn’t given up singing and doesn’t plan to. Now, she’s just showing another side of her many other dimensions – that of author.
In her latest offering, “Grace in Your Second Act: A Guide to Aging Gracefully,” LaRue happily shares her revelations on beauty, aging and self-improvement.
“Actually, the book came about when women started asking me how I manage to stay so vital, energetic and young-looking at my age,” LaRue explained during a recent telephone conversation from her home in California.
To help answer some of those questions, LaRue wrote her book, although in the beginning she dismissed such a thought.
“I realized there were so many so-called beauty books already out on the market, what could anyone possibly learn from me? It was then that I looked back on my own life and realized there were many ways to age gracefully, and enjoy each and every year of your life. I realized that beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder and that’s what I wanted to share with others.”
She continues: “I wanted to encourage people not to try to look like me or anyone else, but to be their best self as God made them. I also try to encourage older women who may be alone and feeling despondent to learn to live and not just exist. I want them to be open to all possibilities that may come their way if they’ll just be open to them.”
Filled with lessons learned after many decades as a performer, LaRue reminds her readers that “it’s never too late to start being the best you were meant to be – happy, healthy, as well as physically, mentally and spiritually beautiful.”
In her book, LaRue tackles everything from style tips, makeup and fitness, to her experiences growing up as a Black woman and overcoming beauty standards.
She writes: “I never felt beautiful. I was different. In a sea of white faces, I had brown skin, large lips and frizzy hair and was raised in a different type of environment from the other children.”
Aside from those feelings – which eventually went away as she started to win beauty pageants and realized how powerful her inner beauty was – LaRue shares her perspective on age, urging readers to rethink modern-day beauty standards that prioritize a particular age, style or skin color.
“I would advise women to stay connected with others. Not only is God with them, but so are friends and family, if they will only reach out. Call them on the phone. It’s very important to stay connected,” she says.
At the very end of her book, LaRue offers words of wisdom from others who have grown old gracefully. For instance, according to musician Smokey Robinson, “Beauty is spiritual. It exudes from the person and doesn’t have to be physical at all.”
And model and beauty expert Iman insists, “There are no beauty secrets. Beauty is being comfortable and confident in your own skin.”
And from Oprah Winfrey: “Every year should teach you something valuable; whether you get the message is up to you.”
With one child, three grandchildren, five great-children, and soon to celebrate her 80th birthday, LaRue says she has no plans to retire. “In fact, that word is not even in my vocabulary.”
And to prove it, LaRue, who is the only original group member, will join the newest members of The 5th Dimension in concert at Sellersville Theater 1894 on Saturday, Aug. 7, for a long-awaited concert featuring all the group’s biggest hits.
For more information, visit the Sellersville Theater st94.com.
