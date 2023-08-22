LALAH HATHAWAY

On Aug. 28-29, Lalah Hathaway will perform at City Winery in commemoration of her father’s musical legacy. — Submitted

Growing up in the Hathaway household was a great deal of fun; after all, there was music all around her thanks to her mother, Eulaulah Hathaway, a formidable singer in her own right, and her famous father, the late, great Donny Hathaway.

“I grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s at a time when music was important to all of society,” says award-winning Lalah Hathaway, who will be showing off her own musical talent at City Winery on Aug. 28-29. “In fact, being around two such amazing musicians in a home where there was music all the time, I thought everyone lived like we did, and that everyone’s parents were musicians.”

