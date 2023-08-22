Growing up in the Hathaway household was a great deal of fun; after all, there was music all around her thanks to her mother, Eulaulah Hathaway, a formidable singer in her own right, and her famous father, the late, great Donny Hathaway.
“I grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s at a time when music was important to all of society,” says award-winning Lalah Hathaway, who will be showing off her own musical talent at City Winery on Aug. 28-29. “In fact, being around two such amazing musicians in a home where there was music all the time, I thought everyone lived like we did, and that everyone’s parents were musicians.”
And even though her father died when she was just 10 years old, Hathaway contends that he was always the biggest influence in her life, and she promised herself that she would do all she could to keep his memory alive.
In fact, she did just that. Her “Legacy: Lalah Hathaway Sings Donny Hathaway,” an orchestral tribute to her father’s work, debuted in 2019 in New York at the Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors summer concert series with a sold-out show. It also toured in Holland in 2021, and in Australia and New Zealand in 2022.
“I had thought about doing something like this for a long time,” says Hathaway, ”and one day I approached Natalie Cole who had done something like that with her late father [Nat King Cole]. I wanted to do something similar with my dad but didn’t think I could.”
But Cole disagreed, Hathaway recalls. “Natalie said you just pick a song that will resonate with the audience and bring back so many memories. You can do it.”
So Hathaway took Cole’s advise, went to a vault where much of Donny Hathaway’s music was stored, and found his amazing “This Christmas.”
The Chicago-born Donny Hathaway had every intention of creating a Christmas classic. While other Black artists had recorded memorable versions of Christmas songs, his would be a Black-authored production “for us, by us.” It would be a celebration not just of a season, but of a people, and a particularly Chicagoan brand of Black people striving for and achieving excellence.
Born in Chicago, through the years Lalah Hathaway has achieved her own brand of excellence. She started on her musical path while still in high school, and recorded her first album, featuring her hit single, “Heaven Only Knows,” while a student at Berklee.
Today, a five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, and 10-time nominee, her music transcends genres — from R&B ballads to pop standards and soulful jazz.
Additionally, she has collaborated with some of today’s top hitmakers, such as Pharrell Williams, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and others. She also shared the stage with music legends from Prince to Stevie Wonder to Anita Baker.
Her television and film credits include appearing as herself in the 2017 hit film “Girls Trip,” as the wedding singer in the series finale of BET’s “Being Mary Jane,” a cameo in the film “Always a Bridesmaid,” and features as a special guest on the latest season of “Family Reunion” on Netflix.
A little over a decade ago, Hathaway returned to Berklee to perform for the opening of the Africana Studies Center. She spoke of the importance of Berklee dedicating concentrated studies to the accomplishments of African American musicians, and giving advice to students, especially women, to discover their own voice.
In truth, her classic vocal style is often compared to that of her father — which obviously leaves her genuinely pleased.
She says, “Like my father, I want to leave a legacy of sound that makes people really feel something, whether it be happiness, sadness, grief or heartache.”
For more information on Lalah Hathaway and her performance at City Winery, visit citywinery.com.
President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster area Thursday, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents recover from devastating wildfires. Biden spoke in Utah and pledged immediate help for those who lost loved ones or homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.