Nineteen time Grammy-nominated and five time Grammy-wining South African singing group Ladysmith Black Mambazo returns to the U.S.A. after two years of travel restrictions that kept the group at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But finally, says original member Albert Mazibuko, the ban has been lifted, allowing the group to travel and perform to adoring audiences around the globe. In fact, they will be at the City Winery on Aug. 15 singing songs from their rich and deep musical history.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo was founded in the early 1960s by Joseph Shabalala, then a teenage Zulu living on the lands just outside the small town of Ladysmith.
“I was also born in Ladysmith and grew up on a farm,” Mazibuko recalls. “And in 1969, Joseph came to me and asked me and others to join him and make the kind of music he loved and longed for. We happily agreed. And today I am the last remaining original member of the group and with no plans to retire.”
Carrying messages of peace, love and harmony, Ladysmith Black Mambazo established themselves during the 1970s as the most successful music group in South Africa. And in the mid-1980s, singer/songwriter Paul Simon visited South Africa, heard them, and incorporated their rich harmonies into the now-famous Graceland album, which introduced “world music” to mainstream audiences.
And in addition to that, “We’ve also recorded with Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Josh Groban, Emmylou Harris and many others,” Mazibuko says.
Additionally, the group has provided music for many movies, have appeared Broadway, and even had a documentary film, “On Tip Toe: The Story of Ladysmith Black Mambazo” nominated for an Academy Award.
And if anyone doubts their enormous popularity, when the late Nelson Mandela was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983, he asked the group to join him in Oslo at the ceremony, declaring Ladysmith Black Mambazo “South Africa’s Cultural Ambassadors to the World.”
When he was a little boy Mazibuko says he could never have envisioned himself doing what he’s doing today. “Never in a million years could I see this happening. When I was a little boy I always loved music but I could never imagine making a living with music. So for me it’s like a dream that I never want to wake up from. It’s a beautiful dream.
“I believe our music is a true gift, and that it came to Joseph in a dream” Mazibuko declares. “It’s unique and I love it. I’m not only a member but I’m also a fan.
“I also believe our music provides colors in our soul, and our music is a way not to lose that color. If we do it right it will stay forever.”
Mazibuko, speaking by phone from a recent appearance, adds that this music is healing and meant for everybody. He says, “After I play, even if I had been worried about something, it all goes away and I feel perfectly well. That’s the kind of feeling our music gives you.”
Stating that his job today is to “guide the group,” he also insists that doing his job helps keep him young. “As soon as we schedule something I feel better, different, younger. I begin looking forward to it. There’s no room for me to get old. You can’t die when your music is still inside you.”
