Parx Casino and the Universal Family of Schools are teaming up for a very special fundraiser for education on Sept. 5. The event will feature a performance by the legendary Kool and the Gang. Philadelphia music scene staple Suzanne Christine will also lend her soulful voice to the occasion.
This inaugural event is being held in collaboration with Kenny Gamble and his non-profit, Universal Companies, a community development and education management corporation.
Since 1983, Universal has aimed to reverse the effects of urban decline and has grown to become one of Philadelphia’s largest Charter Schools. They oversee seven K-12 schools that serve over 4,300 students.
Gamble said he wished that he could take credit for thinking of and putting together the fundraiser but that honor belongs to Parx Casino Chief Diversity Officer Ron Davis.
“The casino reached out and informed us that they wanted to have a fundraiser due the fact that we already had some of our students working there.” Mr. Gamble stated “They handled all the logistics including booking Kool and the Gang.”
Gamble said the pandemic has put a strain on the schools and the fundraiser is greatly appreciated.
He explained that “the money will go directly to help the students.” He added “It’s been a little bit of an upset because of the last couple of years due to the pandemic” He wanted it to be known that in spite of the circumstances “Our students have thrived.”
According to Gamble, The Universal Schools fill a gap that the greater educational systems doesn’t always serve, which is to teach students about their heritage. He empathized that it’s important “to teach the truth.”
The audience at the benefit concert will be among the first to hear Kool and the Gang’s new single ”Pursuit of Happiness.” Gamble heard it and wants everyone to know how fantastic it is. He is excited about the show not only for the music but also for the sense of community it brings.
“This show allows many of the parents and the facilitators to get together for a good cause,” he said.
Parx Casino is a co-sponsor of the fundraiser. They’ve been a Universal fan for over 5 years. They were able to secure Kool and the Gang for the occasion thanks to the collaboration.
Mr. Ron Davis of Parx Casino is one of the event’s creators and said he was inspired by Gamble and the work that Universal does.
“His Universal Schools are a legacy for our community and America” He added that “Mr. Gamble’s activism as well as musical legacy is another reason why he wanted to get involved,” he shared.
Davis would like this to be a recurring event to assist the schools in raising funds to help them complete their mission. The casino has a culinary partnership with the school’s students. The plan is for this to be an ongoing collaboration to help the school assist more students achieve excellence.
