He's an American choir director, gospel singer, dancer, songwriter and author.
He's best known for leading urban contemporary gospel choirs such as The Family, God's Property, and One Nation Crew among many others.
Over the years he's won numerous awards, including 16 Grammys, 22 Dove Awards, several BET Awards, multiple NAACP Awards, and more.
And yet, Kirk Franklin's life has not been an easy one. Struggling to get to the top of his career has been filled with loss, disappointment and angst.
“I was born in Dallas, Texas,” says Franklin, set to appear Feb. 26 in the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. You can also see him this summer at the Roots Picnic.
“I always loved playing music but I never dreamed I could make a career of it. In fact, when I was growing up I never had any dreams. I couldn't afford the luxury of dreaming. It was all we could do just to survive.”
Raised by his aunt, Gertrude, having been abandoned as a baby by his mother, Gertrude recycled aluminum cans to raise money in order to pay for Franklin's piano lessons, which began when he was just four. By the time he was 11, he joined the church choir and became music director of the Mt. Rose Baptist Church adult choir.
Even then, Franklin lacked confidence in himself. “I knew people responded to my music. Still, here I was, this little kid who wore hand-me-down clothes, the kid who needed a haircut but couldn't afford one.”
By the time he was a teenager, Franklin rebelled against his strict religious upbringing. That's when his grandmother arranged an audition for him at a professional youth conservatory associated with a local university. He was accepted, but later had to deal with his girlfriend's pregnancy and his eventual expulsion from the school for bad behavior.
“But even worse than that was witnessing the death of my friend by shooting when I was just 15,” Franklin recalls. “And that's when I returned to the church and began directing the choir again.”
Returning to his church and his faith, his luck began to change. “I was happy being the hometown hero,” Franklin admits. “Not only were people responding positively to me and my music, they were also suggesting I make an album. Eventually I did.”
Over the years Franklin has written a best-selling book, produced a well-received Christmas movie, and recorded many albums. Franklin can also lay claim to many firsts. For example, he's the first Gospel artist to reach Platinum sales. He's the first Gospel artist on MTV. And there are many more firsts in his life.
So is all that the measure of success for Franklin?
“Absolutely not,” he insists. “For me, success is not just being married, but fighting every day to be happily married. For me, its not just having kids, but raising happy kids. Success is knowing those are the kinds of things I ascribe to."
