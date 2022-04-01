Kem and Babyface are two of the biggest stars of R&B and on Saturday, April 2 they will be sharing their gift with Philadelphia. The Full Circle Tour is coming to the Liacouras Center Saturday evening. Joining them on this fun filled night is the new daytime darling Sherri Shepherd. The TV host, actress and comedian is the master of ceremonies for the evening.
After two years of sadness and not being able to connect with one another, the two singers decided to hit the road and spread some love.
Kem is a singer-songwriter out of Detroit who has blessed us with his smooth vocals that have an under touch of Jazz since the early 2000’s. He released his debut album “Kemistry” that featured the hit single “When love Calls”.
He shared how he and Babyface came together to plan this tour.
“We’ve been looking to get back out on the road post pandemic for some time. Babyface and I have done a few shows together over the course of my career. Most recently, we were in Houston last summer. The timing was right, and the feeling was right. We want to carry a message of love to our fans across the country, who are trying to navigate these unprecedented times we are living in.”
He will also be releasing a new EP “Full Circle” that has the single “Stuck on You” that is currently climbing the charts. The next single on the EP “Right on Time” features hip hop star Rick Ross, and his tourmate Babyface.
“We put an EP in between the album which is going to come. The single is number 5 on the UAE chart with a bullet last time I heard, showing that folks still want to hear R&B. We also released an EP because things have changed. You can’t acknowledge that things haven’t, but you can stay true to the genre,” Kem said.
Kem’s got us on the feels but Babyface has written the soundtrack for us to fall in love with, get through breakups and just given us so much healing music. From his beginnings with Deele to his breakout as solo artist but it’s as producer where Face began to exercise his musical muscle. He gave us Toni Braxton, Usher, Karyn white, The Whispers, After 7 and the list goes on. He also wrote and produced movie soundtracks such as the one for the film “Soul Food.” At this year’s Grammys, he will receive the Trustee Award.
As a musical artist, he’s given us ten albums which recently included a reunion with Tony Braxton on their project “Love, Marriage and Divorce.” In 2015, he released the “Return of Tender Love.” The verzuz between him and Teddy Riley in 2020 was one of the pandemic’s highlights. The public got to see a lighter side of the producer, who has a great sense of humor.
He shared his thoughts on the tour. “We are blessed to even go out on the road at this point as things are opening. It’s nice to be able to go out, to be able to feel alive again because we have been so disconnected. The one thing that seems to always pull us back together is good music.
As accomplished as he is he still possesses a drive after all this time “I think the biggest thing is that it’s a compilation of things. There’s nothing like getting gratification from seeing people sing the words to your song whether you performed them or wrote them for someone else, that’s god’s work there,” Babyface said.
He explained that the audience in Philadelphia is an audience used to great performances “The one thing I know about Philly is that you can’t half-ass it. They expect you to give a good show. Both Kem and I are giving 300 percent. From Kem, you will get his songs and from me you will get a medley of songs that I wrote as well as songs I wrote for other people. It’s a fun selection that takes folks through memory lane. “
To get tickets, visit liacourascenter.com/events
