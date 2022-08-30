Given the family they grew up in, it was probably inevitable that Debbie, Joni, Kim and Kathy Sledge would eventually follow in their talented footsteps.
“Our father, Edwin, was a former Broadway star and part of a tap dance duo known as ‘Fred and Sledge.’ He broke many racial barriers. And our mother Florez was a former actress,” says Kathy Sledge, set to appear Sept. 2 at the Rivers Casino on Delaware Ave. in her “We Are Family” tour.
And then there was their grandmother, Viola Williams, a former lyric opera star, who gave the girls vocal training and began to help them show off their talents in church.
Over the years the girls were noticed, and have since been known for their many recordings, accolades and awards, including their multitude of Gold and Platinum hits, Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Best R&B Duo or Group, and more.
But it is probably “We Are Family,” written and produced in 1979 by Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, that catapulted the young sisters to international fame. In fact, it was Rodgers who once recalled that the two men got the idea for the song one day when watching the sisters perform.
The song became so popular, that it was entered into the prestigious Library of Congress in 2017.
But growing up, Sledge said she and her sisters didn’t think much about fame. “We were happy just singing. We sang all the time. We’d jump rope and sing. We’d sing in church. We’d sing all the time — anywhere and everywhere.”
Looking back, Sledge says she feels as though she was the real Hannah Montana. “Since I was 13 or 14 my sisters and I would perform in the U.K. Or Japan. Then we’d come back home, get on the bus and go to school.
“I remember kids in school would talk about what they did on the weekend, like go to the movies or go to the mall. If I said I went to the U.K. or Japan they’d just look at me. It wasn’t anything they could relate to. So I didn’t talk about it much We just did what we did and that was it,” she adds.
Sledge says the most rewarding part of her career, “and something that never ceases to amaze me, is seeing the music I’v been making since I was 16 make a resurgence – like ‘Thinking of You.’”
That song came back in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic and quarantine when the world was force to stay home.
And Sledge was like most of us during the pandemic. The only difference is when she stayed home, she came up with an idea. “And that was something called ‘The ‘Family Room.’ I began recording it in my home, with my daughter Kristen Gabrielle acting as my co-host. We’d talk to people from all over about their lives, sharing recipes, songs and more. It’s great fun – especially working with my daughter.”
In Sledge’s mind, it’s also great fun being in the business she’s been in for decades. But, she warns, anyone trying to get into this business has to be prepared to work hard.
She says, “You have to love it and have a real passion for it. And you have to want it for the right reasons – not just for fame or money. I believe the harder you work, the more you will achieve.
“I live by this mantra: No means next!”
For tickets and more information, visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.