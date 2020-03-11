Justin Timberlake has released an upbeat duet with Anderson .Paak, called "Don't Slack," which will be featured on the upcoming "Trolls World Tour" soundtrack.
The funky .Paak kicks off the tune with: "Not anyone can move you this way, finally got ya' loose from the cage."
Another .Paak lyric rhymes, "I'm up before the rooster, you dig? / I had to jump the moon to get big."
Timberlake sings: "Imagine all the lives that we could change / You don't even know the power you got in them legs."
Timberlake also produced the album, which features Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Anna Kendrick, and James Corden lending their voices to tracks. The soundtrack drops March 13. The upcoming "Trolls" movie will be released in theaters April 10.
Songs on the soundtrack include "The Other Side" with Timberlake and SZA, "Trolls Wanna Have Good Times" with Kendrick, Timberlake, and Corden, and "It's All Love," featuring Blige and George Clinton.
"Don't Slack" debuted on Apple Music on Tuesday.
