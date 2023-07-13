In a world and in a time when artists of optimism are at a premium, South African singer/musician Jonathan Butler is a shining example of purposed excellence.
From recording local hits as a teenager growing up within the apartheid angst of Cape Town, Butler went on to become a world-renowned singer, guitarist and songwriter, delivering soulful renditions of R&B, gospel, jazz and pop.
Appearing Friday at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Butler’s messages of love, peace and unity ring true because they come from the heart of a man who has witnessed and experienced the most glowing of good deeds triumphing over the darkest of evils.
And now, for his 28th and latest album titled “Ubuntu,” Butler swings full-circle back to his homeland, capturing all the richness of his musical culture while offering a message for the brotherhood and sisterhood of humanity around the globe.
In defining the album’s title, Butler says, “Ubuntu is a philosophy based in South Africa and spread by Archbishop Desmond Tutu which states, ‘I am me because of you. You are you because of me. We are not separate. We are connected.’
“For me personally,” Butler adds, “I see my work as something filled with hope, encouragement and love. Something to make people happy as well as a way forward to follow their own dreams, as I have done.”
The album was produced by internationally acclaimed bassist/composer Marcus Miller, who recently noted, “Beyond Jonathan being such a double threat as a singer and guitarist, I admire how unafraid he is as a man to be romantic.”
Butler is extremely happy with his latest work, and excited about the opportunity it gave him to work with his musical hero, Stevie Wonder.
Butler says his love of music came quite naturally, along with his 11 siblings, “I come from a family where music was always all around us. My parents did local shows and we were always there with them. I began touring professionally when I was just 7.”
And yet, without any music lessons, vocal teachers or any kind of formal training, Butler eventually became a national treasure. He was the first Black artist played on white radio and won a Sarie Award (South Africa’s equivalent of a Grammy). His music even reached the ears of Nelson Mandela, who later met Butler and told him that listening to his music had helped him endure his time in prison.
And while Butler has enjoyed much success over the years, he says he’s also faced racial injustice both in his own country and this country as well.
“Let’s just say that racism is racism. We’ve had our struggles in South Africa and here in America as well. There’s really not much difference,” he insists.
“I try to use my music as a platform to advocate for justice. In fact, the death of George Floyd awakened some musicians I know,” he continues. “My song, ‘Our Voices Matter’ came out of that. I felt like we just saw a modern-day lynching on TV! I have to use my platform to speak out. You’re either silent and complicit, or you speak out. And I prefer to speak out.”
Although Butler has lived in Southern California for many years, he has never forgotten his roots. He recently realized a dream of joining the Board of South African based charitable organization Lalela which provides educational arts programs to create meaningful change that affects thousands of at-risk children in Sub-Saharan Africa.
“There’s always much work left to do,” he concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.