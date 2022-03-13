John Oates, half of the world’s most successful musical duo, is embarking on a new endeavor and taking it on the road. As was the case with many others when the pandemic struck, the famed musician found himself with more time on his hands. He used that opportunity to begin work on a new musical journey. He collaborated with Nashville musician Guthrie Trapp, one of Country music’s most sought after guitarists, to create the “An Evening of Songs and Stories with John Oates”. The two will embark on a seven-city tour throughout the Northeast beginning with The Colonial Theater in Phoenixville, PA on March 16.
The great singer/songwriter discussed his incredible career and the inspiration behind his decision to dive into his childhood memories for this new adventure. “Periodically during my career I always liked to balance things out. I’d go and do a big tour and then I’d go and do something different. It’s a personal thing for me that I want to feel well rounded. I don’t want to get into a rut musically,“ he said.
He expounded by saying “For me to do these big shows, these arena shows with Daryl, there’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of production. Then to come and do something really stripped down and as basic as this is a pleasant change, it gives me a reason to reconnect and reaffirm why I make music in the first place.”
The music of Hall and Oates has been the soundtrack to many people’s lives. Oates was asked what it meant for him to be a part of so many generations’ go to comfort music especially during these challenging times, he said “I wish I knew. It’s an incredibly special quality. I wish I could bottle it and sell it. It’s humbling to know that the songs that Daryl and I wrote over the years have resonated with so many generations. I am grateful.”
This explains why so many of his original fans will most likely be the ones in attendance on this first tour stop at the Colony theater, a place known for hosting events geared toward older concertgoers. A sizable segment of music consumers today are between the ages of forty and fifty and John recognizes that.
“This show is designed exactly for this age group. It’s all about honesty and straightforwardness and breaking down the fourth wall between the performer and the audience. The only way you can do that is in these cool old theaters that were originally designed for performers of music,” he said.
As for the music selection the ticket holders can expect, he shared “I try to go back and give the audience a sneak peak and an insight into the kind of music I was making as a kid. The kind of music I grew up on way before I met Daryl Hall. I played guitar and sank from an early age. By the time I met Daryl around eighteen/nineteen I had been playing for ten years. I was part of the folk revival learning about American Folk Roots music that laid the foundation for Rock n Roll. You’ll get a few of the hits acoustically but this will be mostly music that laid the foundation for me.”
Join John Oates with Guthrie Trapp for an evening filled with classics and re-introductions to songs that make up the American songbook on March 16th at the Colonial Theater in Phoenixville. For ticket availability hit the link below
