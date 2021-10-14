After being postponed by the pandemic, Philly’s adopted son, John Legend was able to bring his Bigger Love Tour to Philadelphia. He sang his hits both old and new, as well as some songs that he’d been working on through quarantine. Playing to a packed house at The Met on Broad street, the crooner told stories of his days in Philadelphia as a University of Pennsylvania student and budding musician in between songs.
John Legend brings Bigger Love to the City of Brotherly Love
- Jamyra Perry Features/Magazine Editor
