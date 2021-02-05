Can you really decide on a career while just in the second grade? Well, Texas-born John Holiday says you can.
Holiday explains that he was raised in a family of teachers and musicians. But it wasn’t until the ripe old age of 7 that he settled on singing opera.
“At home we listened to a lot of music, but not necessarily opera,” Holiday says. “So it wasn’t until I was in the second grade and auditioned for the Fort Bend Boys’ Choir of Texas, that I was exposed to opera. In fact, I tell people today that it wasn’t that I chose opera, but rather that opera chose me.”
To further that notion of having been “chosen,” Holiday went on to receive his bachelor’s of music degree in vocal performance from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, a master’s of music in vocal performance from the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music and the artist diploma in opera from the Juilliard School in New York City.
Since then, his career has skyrocketed.
Holiday has performed in world-renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center and the Philharmonic de Paris.
Today, Holiday says he’s so happy he chose the career path he did.
“I absolutely love opera. I love what it does for people, and I love what it does for me,” he says.
He also admits he thoroughly enjoys some of the perks that come along his way.
“Here’s this person from a little town in Texas who gets to travel all over the world meeting all kinds of wonderful people. I’d never have been able to do that if not for the career I have now,” Holiday says.
Additionally, he has been the recipient of numerous major competitions and award programs such as the 2017 Marian Anderson Vocal Award, the 2014 Richard Tucker Foundation’s Sara Tucker Award and the 2011 Dallas Opera Guild Vocal Competition.
And on Friday, Feb. 12, on the Opera Philadelphia Channel, Holiday will be premiering Tyshawn Sorey’s “Save The Boys.”
Galvanized by 2020’s protests against racism and police brutality, Sorey, Opera Philadelphia Composer in Residence, based his piece on a poem written 134 years ago by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, a Black woman who understood the challenges that Black males faced during and after slavery. “And everything in that poem is still relevant today,” Holiday says. “There are experiences that I myself have had as a young African-American boy and as an adult. Because of these experiences I’d like to think that helps me bring this poignant text to life. And even in 2021 her words ring true. You know, it’s perfect for today and unfortunately, it may remain perfect for all time because I don’t know if we’ll ever cure the ills of racism.”
Holiday adds that he was thrilled to be asked to do this piece. He made his Opera Philadelphia debut in the 2017 world premiere of “We Shall Not Be Moved.”
“Even though I’ve only done one other performance with Opera Philadelphia, I feel very comfortable with them. It’s almost like I’m home.”
