JEREMY WINSTON

Jeremy Winston and the Jeremy Winston Chorale International will be performing at the Museum of the American Revolution in a special tribute to the “Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia” exhibit, May 12. — Prague Proms

 Prague Proms.

The Museum of the American Revolution will be filled with the sound of music on May 12 by the Jeremy Winston Chorale International, inspired by the museum’s ongoing special exhibition, “Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia.”

More than 20 Chorale members, led by composer and artistic director Jeremy Winston, will celebrate James Forten and explore Philadelphia’s rich musical history through storytelling and song. The program will include the world premiere of a new Black Founders-inspired choral work composed by Winston and titled “Man of Colour,” as well as form a showcase of both secular and religious music written by renowned African American composers from the 1800s.

