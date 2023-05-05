The Museum of the American Revolution will be filled with the sound of music on May 12 by the Jeremy Winston Chorale International, inspired by the museum’s ongoing special exhibition, “Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia.”
More than 20 Chorale members, led by composer and artistic director Jeremy Winston, will celebrate James Forten and explore Philadelphia’s rich musical history through storytelling and song. The program will include the world premiere of a new Black Founders-inspired choral work composed by Winston and titled “Man of Colour,” as well as form a showcase of both secular and religious music written by renowned African American composers from the 1800s.
The program will also feature songs by composer Francis “Frank” Johnson, one of Forten’s contemporaries, and feature “The Grave of a Slave,” which sets music to poetry written by Forten’s daughter Sarah.
At a listening station in the exhibit, guests can hear historically informed renditions of Johnson’s music, including a performance by Chorale member Candace Nicole Potts, using instruments from the early recordings to replicate what Johnson’s music might have sounded like in the streets, concert halls, and homes in the city during his lifetime.
In 2012, Jeremy Winston Chorale International was founded by namesake Jeremy Winston, a prolific musician and assistant professor of music and chorus director at Central State University in Ohio.
“As a college professor I began to grow a little concerned about the opportunity, or lack thereof, to expose people in our country and around the world to certain kinds of music,” he explained. “So creating this ensemble allowed me the flexibility to take students from often ignored areas of the country to shape their talent to participate on national and international stages.”
And over the years he’s done just that, forming a group of people who could read music, who had musical experience, and most of all, “could be a team player,” Winston says. “We also offer a scholarship for students studying music at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
“I’m always looking for the best students from around the country to participate,” he continued. “I’m always looking for those with special talent to share that talent with the world. And that definitely works for everyone because the music borne out of American and the African American experience is uniquely and widely-received throughout the world.”
And what does this man of music enjoy most about what he does? “Well, it would be hard not to say making music is first. But I also realize in doing so that when the Chorale comes together and puts their needs aside to focus on making music, there’s something educational and inspiring about that.”
A true example of musical exceptionalism, the Chorale is adept at all genres of music — including the classics of the masters, the Negro spirituals, gospel, and popular music. In fact, the Chorale’s inaugural performance at the World Choir Games — the world’s largest competition — earned them a gold medal for Best Gospel Choir and a silver medal for Chorus (Classical Music) and Spirituals.
Additionally, the Chorale recently released its critically-acclaimed debut album titled “Black Church,” celebrating the artistic integrity and contribution of the American Black Church. And members are set to embark shortly on a European tour.
Still, as much as he enjoys what he does, Winston says the experience is not without its challenge.
“For instance,” he volunteers, “many of our members are from all over the country, so relating to everyone as one cohesive community can sometimes be a challenge — but certainly not one that cannot be overcome.
“The truth is I really love what I do,” he adds. “I’m a people person, so the opportunity to support people with scholarships, and to take them to different parts of the world, to have all kinds of experiences, is something very special to me. I’m very happy to think that in creating a Chorale, I have also created a family!”
For more information about the Chorale’s performance, visit AmRevMuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.