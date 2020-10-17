The older you get, the fewer firsts you have to experience. Broadway actress and singer Jennifer Holliday is celebrating a milestone birthday with a new experience. The “Dreamgirls” star, who turns 60 on Monday, is putting on her first virtual concert, on her birthday.
“We’re in a very difficult time, dark time, filled with a lot of uncertainty and sadness and. I really was torn if I should do something or not. Then I decided, you know what, I have to affirm life. Even before COVID, I’ve known so many people that haven’t made it to 60 years old,” she said.
The Grammy artist decided if she was going to celebrate, a concert was the natural choice.
“I wanted to sing because that is what I do. I’m a singer and we are unable to perform right now because we don’t have an audience. There’s so many of us, not working because we don’t have an audience,” Holliday said.
While it may be the Broadway star’s birthday, she’s the one giving gifts. Through a partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition, the birthday concert doubles as a fundraiser for Healthy Housing Foundation. The organization provides affordable housing to those in need and aids in moving families from homelessness to housing.
“I have been an advocate for AIDS for almost 40 years. I was working on ‘Dreamgirls’ on Broadway around that same time was when aids appeared. Unfortunately, it devastated Broadway. It also took the lives of many of the male chorus members of ‘Dreamgirls’ as well as the lives of the creative team including the director and choreographer,” Holliday lamented.
Holliday is no stranger to loss but said she is grateful for the lessons she has learned along the way.
“Things finally clicked for me around my 50th birthday. I was becoming the woman that I’ve always wanted to become I had suffered many years with depression and weight issues. I fully began to bloom at 50 so I’m kind of one of those late bloomers, you know,” she said.
The Houston-born songstress said her biggest and hardest lesson has been learning to let go.
“If I could do it again. I would say not to take everything so personally. Later in life, I began to understand what rejection is, both in my personal life and in my career. It doesn’t mean that you are not worthy of anything, it’s just from that particular person or that particular job,” she said. “It’s not anything against you. It only takes one person to tell you, yes, but unfortunately, in show business you get a lot of rejection, for a lot of stupid reasons. Things like that can cut you, hurt you and almost paralyze you from moving forward.”
She said she is grateful to not only move past that pain to have a long-lasting career, but she is also delighted to celebrate life and music in her upcoming concert.
“I’ll be singing songs from ‘Dreamgirls’. I’m so very fortunate to have a great repertoire from that show alone. I will also be doing a tribute to the queen of soul Aretha Franklin and Etta James. We’re going to have some birthday shout outs from some celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey and of course the original Dreamgirls Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Jennifer Lewis,” she said.
Holliday said she is excited about the virtual concert but hopes it’s not a sign of things to come.
“Hopefully, this will be temporary or people will be able to do both, that would be virtual things as well as live things because there is no art without direct involvement with an audience,” Holliday pointed out.
The concert will stream Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. For information, visit www.stellartickets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.