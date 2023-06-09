When you think of Jeffrey Osborne, his 1982 mega-hit “On the Wings of Love” might immediately come to mind.
Or maybe you’ll remember his years spent as the lead singer with L.T.D.
Or maybe what you’ll recall is his deep, rich baritone voice, his many recordings, or even his Grammy nominations.
But whatever comes to mind, one thing is certain: Jeffrey Osborne will always be remembered for his marvelous music. And now that unforgettable voice and that marvelous music will be evident when Osborne takes the stage at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, 1001 Delaware Ave., on June 16 and 17.
Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Osborne was the youngest of 12 children which consisted of five brothers and six sisters.
“And the whole family was musical, starting with my father who was a well-known jazz musician who played with the likes of Lionel Hampton, Count Basie and Duke Ellington,” Osborne points out. “In fact, some of my siblings also went on to have musical careers of their own.”
Osborne’s own career started when he was just a teenager, when he became a drummer for the American soul band known as L.T.D. At first, Osborne served only as a drummer, sharing vocals from time to time with his brother Billy who was also a member of the band. But several years later, Osborne switched jobs and became the band’s lead singer.
“That was a difficult thing for me to do,” he says. “I had difficulty becoming the lead singer and standing in front of the band facing an audience. I was always the drummer so this was something very new and completely unfamiliar to me.
“So I hired a theater director,” Osborne continues. “Actually, he was the drama teacher at L.A. City College and I worked with him for a couple of months. He taught me how to work in front of an audience, how to draw them in, and how to really reach people with my music. He helped me tremendously, and from that moment on, I never got behind the drums again.”
Although Osborne admits his favorite genre of music is probably jazz because that’s the music he grew up on, when he gets to the casino he says he’ll do as much of L.T.D. material as possible. “People seem to still want to hear that music from the ‘70s, so I’ll try to make them happy,” he laughs.
Obviously, Osborne takes his career and pleasing audiences very seriously. He also takes his health and well-being very seriously as well, and credits his health regime with contributing to his longevity in this business.
He runs several miles a day and has since he was a teenager. He’s also follows a vegan diet. “You know I’ve been singing for all these years and that really takes a toll on your vocal chords, so you have to really take care of yourself.”
And now in his 70s, Osborne’s also cut down on his touring. “I don’t tour anymore, I’m past all that. But I do go out on the weekends. That keeps me happy and in front of audiences. And it keeps my health in check as well.”
Musically, Osborne hasn’t put out anything in a while, but he says he still might. “I also haven’t done TV or film, but I’d probably like to dabble a bit in that. I see some of the people I came up with doing little bits of everything which I think is a good idea. So I might like to collaborate and do much more than you see being done by most people in my generation.”
For more information on Jeffrey Osborne and his upcoming performance, visit www.riverscasino.com.
