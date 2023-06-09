JEFFERY OSBORNE

Jeffrey Osborne will perform some of his L.T.D. hits, among other songs, at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, June 16-17.

— Submitted

When you think of Jeffrey Osborne, his 1982 mega-hit “On the Wings of Love” might immediately come to mind.

Or maybe you’ll remember his years spent as the lead singer with L.T.D.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.