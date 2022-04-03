LAS VEGAS — Jazmine Sullivan has won her second Grammy, and she gets this one all to herself.
Sullivan won best R&B album at the Grammy Awards on Sunday for "Heaux Tales."
"I think I wrote this album to deal with my own shame around some of the decisions I made in my 20s," the 34-year-old Sullivan said as she accepted the award. "What it ended up being was a safe space for black women to tell their stories."
Earlier Sunday, Sullivan won her first Grammy, for best R&B performance, for "Pick Up Your Feelings." The win was a tie with Silk Sonic.
