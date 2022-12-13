Five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee, Janet Jackson, has announced tour dates for her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.”
Ms. Janet Jackson's Together Again tour will make a stop at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ, on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Accompanying Jackson on tour as a special guest is Ludacris, 3x-Grammy Award winning recording artist and actor in the Fast and Furious series.
Ticket sales for the Together Again tour will go on sale Friday, December 16 at 11 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
TOGETHER AGAIN TOUR DATES:
Fri Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena
Wed Apr 19 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Fri Apr 21 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Sat Apr 22 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena
Tue Apr 25 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Thu Apr 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Apr 29 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Sun Apr 30 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Tue May 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu May 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sat May 06 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue May 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri May 12 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sat May 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sun May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri May 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Sat May 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tue May 23 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed May 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Fri May 26 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Sat May 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
Sun May 28 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tue May 30 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Fri Jun 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Jun 04 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Jun 07 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Jun 09 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl*
Sun Jun 11 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Jun 16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wed Jun 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
*Not a Live Nation Date
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.