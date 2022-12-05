Picking up where things left off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jill Scott has announced that the Who Is Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol I tour will resume in 2023.
The tour was originally slated for 2020 to celebrate her then 20th anniversary of Who Is Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol I but was put on pause.
"My band and I were so excited three years ago, but that damn COVID shut us down," said Scott in a press release with Skai Blue media. "Now, we outside! Come see me. Come feel again. Relive your favorite moments. Ya'll ready to settle down and get with this?!? It's a lot of love here."
Highlights of the tour are set to include Scott playing the album in its entirety, with hits such as “Gettin’ in the Way,” “A Long Walk,” and many others.
Produced by Live Nation Urban, the tour will take stage across the country and is set to include two multi-show residencies. One on Mother's Day weekend in Washington, D.C. at the MGM National Harbor and the other in Philadelphia at The MET, Scott's hometown. Her performance at The MET will be the first time she's been scheduled to play at the iconic North Philadelphia venue. While stopping in Philadelphia, a fundraiser will take place for her non-profit, the Blues Babe Foundation, at the Arden Theatre.
Tickets for the Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1 23rd Anniversary Tour begin on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 as pre-sale followed by public sales on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10am local time. Tickets can be found at missjillscott.com.
WHO IS JILL SCOTT? WORDS & SOUNDS VOL. 1 TOUR DATES:
Tue Feb 28 — Augusta, GA — Bell Auditorium
Thu Mar 02 — Macon, GA — City Auditorium at Macon Centreplex
Sat Mar 04 — Columbia, SC — The Township Auditorium
Tue Mar 07 — Jacksonville, FL — Moran Theater
Thu Mar 16 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met
Sat Mar 18 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met
Thu Mar 23 — Brooklyn, NY — Kings Theatre
Mon Mar 27 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Wed Mar 29 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Mar 31 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
Sat Apr 01 — Cleveland, OH — MGM Northfield Park
Sun Apr 23 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Wed Apr 26 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre
Fri Apr 28 — Chattanooga, TN — Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Wed May 03 — Savannah, GA — Johnny Mercer Theatre
Fri May 05 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Sat May 06 — Atlanta, GA — Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Thu May 11 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Sun May 14 — Washington DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Thu Jun 22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Hollywood Bowl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.