With the reopening of businesses nationwide, comes the return of concerts and festivals. Here in Philadelphia, we’re gearing up for Made in America on Labor day weekend, and the Kimmel Center’s big reopening on September 18.
The Kimmel Cultural Center will present Arts Launch 21, a free festival-style reopening to honor the return of in-person arts taking place on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will have access to 50 arts organizations from around the region, live concerts by the Philadelphia Orchestra, opportunities to learn dance and ballet barre from seasoned pros, plus complimentary food and drink from Garces events.
”I can’t tell you how much it means to us to reopen our doors after an 18-month hiatus. The Avenue of the Arts will once again be bustling with concertgoers and theatergoers,” President and CEO of the Kimmel Cultural Campus Anne Ewers stated.
The Tony Award-winning “Hamilton,” the dance company Philadanco, the Jazz Series, the Pennsylvania Ballet, the Opera Company of Philadelphia, the Philly Pops, and the Kimmel Center’s centerpiece world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra, are all returning this fall. Many people are delighted about the campus’ upcoming offerings, including the legendary Joan Myers Brown.
”I am really happy about this new cooperation between Kimmel Center Inc., and The Philadelphia Orchestra,” said Myers Brown, founder of Kimmel Cultural Campus Resident Company The Philadelphia Dance Company, fondly known as Philadanco.
It wouldn’t be Labor Day weekend in Philadelphia if Made In America wasn’t present. The Jay-Z-founded festival returns to the parkway on Sept. 4 and 5 after a year off. This year’s lineup includes Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Roddy Rich, A$ap Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda, Freddie Gibbs, and many more.
The concert experience is going to look a little different due to COVID-19. To attend Made in America, this year the festival worked with Clear’s Health Pass to expedite and certify COVID-19 related health screenings at the gate. They’ll have an app that will allow the ticket holder to build a profile. To lessen the public health risk, the Health Pass securely connects a person’s identity to many layers of COVID-19-related knowledge, such as evidence of immunization and test results. Attendees can complete their health screening ahead of time, and the CLEAR fast lanes provide faster admission to the festival. The festival strongly encourages everyone to use this approach to reduce danger.
If you are under the age of 18 or do not have access to a smartphone, you must show a vaccination card or printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test, as well as a photo id.The test had to be taken within 48 hours of arrival at the festival. Clorox is also partnering with the organizers to supply attendees with disinfection and sanitizing goods such as Clorox Scentiva, Disinfecting Wipes, and Hand Sanitizer.
Following the City of Philadelphia ordinance, all attendees on festival grounds must wear masks.
Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company that produces the fest in partnership with Live Nation, said “ticket sales are on track for between 50,000 and 60,000 per day.” Hence safety precautions are paramount.
At the Kimmel Center, the rules are even stricter. All attendees will be required to wear masks and show proof of immunization when attending any indoor public performance at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.Unlike those attending Made in America, un-vaccinated guests with a negative COVID test will not be admitted to events.
Overall, as stated by Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director of the Avenue of the Arts, “The Avenue of the Arts thrives, and the City of Philadelphia thrives, when it can bask in the energy, economic, and social vitality of the theaters that call it home.”
