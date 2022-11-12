The multi-Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will be treating Philadelphia audiences to their magnificent music on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Hailing from Soweto (South West Township), a township outside of Johannesburg and home of Nelson Mandela and South Africa’s democratic movement, the choir’s music continues to inspire audiences around the globe with their powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs and international classics.
Formed in 2002 at the end of the apartheid era and during South Africa’s inspiring return to democracy, the choir is composed of some of South Africa’s best vocalists. These performers have shared the stage and collaborated with some of the biggest names in contemporary music, including Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, John Legend and many, many more.
According to the group’s choir master, Shimmy Jiyane, “Our group was formed in order to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African gospel music. And the choir draws on some of the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto.”
Jiyane says his responsibilities for the group are simple. “I have to make sure everything is being done the way it’s supposed to be done, and that our lush sound is heard and enjoyed by everyone.
“And our main mission,” he continues, “is to bring all people joy, peace and happiness.”
Toward that end, their newest CD is titled “HOPE – It’s Been A Long Time Coming.” It has scored two #1 Billboard singles on the World Music Chart.
According to Jiyane, who has been the choir master for 20 years. the music “combines South African struggle songs sung by communities fighting the oppressive apartheid regime and the songs of America’s Civil Rights Movement. These are songs of resistance. They come from the soul.”
Another reason for the title were the challenges this group and others faced from COVID. “It was a very difficult time. Some of us lost our jobs. Some of us lost loved ones. But no matter what, music is the one thing that brings hope to the people.
“So we’re back touring again, and we want people to know that we are back with our high energy show. Hopefully, all the loss and the sadness is behind us. Today, we want to give people hope and talk abut continuing on with peace and joy.”
In addition to its uplifting message, the choir has a charity organization that does work with children affected with AIDS. And speaking for his fellow choir members and himself, Jiyane says they all believe in giving back to the community and helping others.
“We feel that we are ambassadors of South Africa,” he explains. “So it is always important to give back to others. We all come from humble beginnings, and being there for those kids means the world to the choir.”
Visit PennLiveArts.org for more information.
